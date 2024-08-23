10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Super Glad After Buying This Booming TSX Stock

Finding a great growth stock can be the one thing that powers your portfolio forward. But don’t think you have to pick up an unproven stock.

Investing for a decade might feel like a long game. But it’s where the magic truly happens. Take the S&P 500, for example. Over any 10-year period since its inception, it has posted an average annual return of about 10% despite some ups and downs along the way. That means if you had invested $10,000 a decade ago, you’d be sitting on around $26,000 today — just by staying the course! Time really is the best friend of your portfolio, letting your investments ride out short-term market jitters and capitalize on long-term growth.

Now, let’s talk about the power of compounding. By reinvesting your returns over a decade, your money starts to earn money on itself, creating a snowball effect. Imagine getting dividends or interest, which then buys you more shares or bonds, which in turn generate even more returns. So, while a decade might sound long, it’s the perfect timeline to let your investments grow, multiply, and work their magic.

The growth stock

Let’s first consider a growth stock. The last decade for goeasy (TSX:GSY) on the TSX has been nothing short of a wild, profitable ride! If you had the foresight (or maybe just a bit of luck) to invest in GSY a decade ago, you’d be grinning from ear to ear. The stock has delivered a jaw-dropping return of over 2,000%, transforming a modest $10,000 investment into more than $200,000! GSY has consistently outperformed the broader market, driven by its steady growth in consumer lending and leasing services, all while expanding its footprint across Canada.

But it’s not just the massive price appreciation that makes GSY a star. The company has also been rewarding its shareholders with a steadily increasing dividend. Over the years, GSY has boosted its dividend by over 750%, turning it into a robust income generator as well. So, while GSY’s ride hasn’t been without its bumps (after all, no stock goes straight up), the last decade has been a testament to the power of sticking with a company that’s focused on growth, profitability, and rewarding its shareholders.

Recent challenges

goeasy stock just served up a second quarter that had investors cheering. The company reported record results across the board, with loan originations hitting an impressive $827 million, up 24% from the same time last year. This surge in lending pushed GSY’s loan portfolio to a whopping $4.14 billion, marking a 29% increase. The revenue followed suit, climbing 25% to a record $378 million. Even with these big moves, the company kept things steady, maintaining a net charge-off rate well within its target range. And let’s not forget the bottom line. Its diluted earnings per share (EPS) jumped 15% to $3.76, with adjusted EPS up 25% at $4.10.

But GSY isn’t just resting on its laurels. Despite the recent annual percentage rate (APR) government cuts, the company is confidently moving forward, tweaking its strategy to ensure continued growth. They’ve secured an additional $450 million in funding, boosting their financial muscle and giving them the firepower to keep expanding. With record customer volumes and a strong focus on securing loans, especially in the automotive financing space, GSY’s future looks as bright as ever. It’s clear that goeasy stock is committed to making it easy for Canadians to access credit. All while delivering impressive returns for its shareholders.

Looking ahead

The future for goeasy stock over the next decade is shaping up to be just as exciting as its past performance. The company has already laid out an ambitious plan, aiming to grow its loan portfolio to as much as $6.4 billion by 2026. With a focus on expanding its product range and fine-tuning its risk-based pricing, GSY is positioning itself to keep serving the growing market of Canadians who need access to non-prime credit. It’s not just about growing bigger. It’s also getting smarter by refining its operations to increase efficiency and margins, which means more profitability down the road.

But it’s not just about numbers for GSY. The company is doubling down on its commitment to being a leader in customer service and financial accessibility. As regulations shift and the economic landscape evolves, GSY is ready to adapt. This ensures that it remains a go-to lender for those who might not find support elsewhere. With a solid foundation, a clear growth strategy, and a focus on innovation, GSY’s next decade looks set to continue its winning streak. This makes it a stock to watch for both growth and income-focused investors.