Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

2 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

These monthly dividend ETFs are great for a TFSA.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. His investing qualifications include the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute, the Canadian Securities Institute's Canadian Securities and Equity Trading & Sales course(s), Franklin Templeton's Canadian ETF Proficiency course, Bloomberg Market Concepts, CFA Investment Foundations, and McGill University's Personal Finance Essentials. His work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga.
Published
| More on:
exchange-traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

Most Canadian stocks offer fairly tax-efficient returns due to the dividend tax credit and gross-up mechanism, but you’ll still forfeit a portion of your dividends to taxes.

If you’re looking to retain all your dividend earnings, placing your Canadian investments in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a good idea, unlike U.S. stocks, which are subject to a 15% withholding tax on their dividends.

For those new to dividend investing, starting with an exchange-traded fund (ETF) can simplify the process. Here’s a look at two ETFs ideal for a TFSA—one focused on high-yield dividends and the other on growth, both paying monthly income.

The dividend growth option

First up is iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSX:CDZ), which targets Canadian dividend stocks that have consistently increased their dividends for at least five consecutive years.

While U.S. Dividend Aristocrats typically need a 25-year history of dividend growth, Canada’s smaller market size modifies this requirement to just five years.

Currently, CDZ holds 91 stocks, primarily focused on the financial and energy sectors, which dominate the Canadian market. However, it also has meaningful allocations to industrials, utilities, real estate, and telecom sectors.

The emphasis on dividend growth means its yield is moderate but still attractive at 3.91% for the trailing 12 months.

The primary drawback of CDZ is its fee structure: a management expense ratio (MER) of 0.66% is on the higher side, particularly for a dividend-focused index ETF.

The high-yield dividend option

The alternative to CDZ for those seeking higher current yields is iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI).

Unlike CDZ, which focuses on dividend growth, XEI targets Canadian stocks that offer higher-than-average dividend yields. This allows the ETF to offer a robust 5.27% trailing 12-month yield.

Currently, XEI manages a portfolio of 75 holdings, predominantly concentrated in the energy and financial sectors, with meaningful allocations to utilities and communications as well.

Adding to its appeal, XEI is also more cost-effective compared to CDZ, boasting a lower MER of just 0.22%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

This 9.9% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

By combining the use of your TFSA with monthly dividend stocks like this one, there's no telling how much you…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Suncor Energy Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadian Natural Resources may outpace Suncor Energy in the upcoming decade.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Metals and Mining Stocks

Check Out This Soaring Stock, up 138% in 6 Months, With More Gains Likely to Come

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are the top reasons why this top mining stock could continue to outperform the broader market by a wide…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

The KISS Method: 2 Defensive TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for some simple solutions to your investing strategy? Consider the KISS method and two TSX stocks that…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 REITs to Play Lower Rates

| Jitendra Parashar

Falling interest rates in Canada could help the share prices of these REITs soar in the near future.

Read more »

stock analysis
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks You Can Buy With Confidence in Any Market Condition

| Puja Tayal

Investing in stocks is not always about timing but also about holding. You can buy and hold these stocks with…

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Investing

1 Precious Metal Stock With a Decidedly Golden Sheen

| Joey Frenette

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) is just one of many intriguing gold miners that look too cheap to pass up as…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best Stocks to Buy in Canada in 2024

| Puja Tayal

Just as you look at the best deals when shopping for gadgets, here are two best stocks on the TSX…

Read more »