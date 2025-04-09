Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » This TSX Dividend Stock Down 5% Is a Compelling Choice for a $10,000 Long-Term Investment

This TSX Dividend Stock Down 5% Is a Compelling Choice for a $10,000 Long-Term Investment

Do you want some TSX dividend stocks to line your portfolio? This defensive gem boasts a massive yield and strong growth.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

When a correction occurs, investors often focus on the retreating market rather than the opportunity it presents. Specifically, corrections represent an opportunity for investors to pick up TSX dividend and growth stocks at discounted rates.

One such example for investors to look at right now is Enbridge (TSX:ENB).

The TSX dividend pick that your portfolio needs

Most investors are aware of Enbridge, at least in some way. Enbridge is an energy infrastructure giant best known for its lucrative pipeline business.

That pipeline business consists of both crude and natural gas segments. The company hauls massive amounts of both each day. In fact, Enbridge hauls so much crude and natural gas that it makes the company one of the most defensive picks on the market.

Specifically, Enbridge transports one-third of North American-produced crude and one-fifth of the natural gas needs of the U.S. market. The fee that Enbridge charges for the use of that network is also not based on the volatile price of commodities.

In other words, when the price of oil drops (as it is now), Enbridge still generates a stable revenue stream. This adds to the already huge defensive appeal of the company.

Incredibly, that’s not the only thing that makes this defensive TSX dividend stock a top pick for investors.

Enbridge also operates a natural gas utility and a booming renewable energy business. The natural gas business boasts seven million customers in North America and generates a reliable and growing source of revenue.

Turning to renewables, Enbridge has invested billions into the segment over the past two decades. Today, that business includes solar, hydro and wind facilities located across Europe and North America.

And like a traditional utility, those facilities generate a reliable and recurring revenue stream that is backed by long-term, regulated contracts.

Across all its segments, that reliable revenue stream lets Enbridge invest in growth initiatives while paying out a very handsome dividend.

Let’s talk income

One of the main reasons why investors flock to Enbridge as a TSX dividend top pick is for the company’s juicy quarterly dividend. As of the time of writing, the yield on that quarterly dividend works out to a tasty 6.11%.

This means that a $10,000 investment in this TSX dividend stock will earn an income of just over $660.

That’s not enough to retire on but enough to generate almost a dozen shares through reinvestments. In other words, buying Enbridge now and holding onto it for a decade or more will substantially increase any future income.

Adding to that appeal is the fact that Enbridge has consistently provided investors with an annual bump to that dividend for three consecutive decades. The company also plans to continue that cadence.

Buy now and hold for decades

The appeal of Enbridge as a great addition to any portfolio is off the charts. The company offers growth and income-earning capabilities while also providing a massive defensive moat.

In my opinion, Enbridge is a must-have option among TSX dividend stocks for any well-diversified portfolio.

Buy it, hold it, and watch your future income grow!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Canadian Retirees

| Andrew Walker

The market pullback is giving Canadian investors a chance to buy top dividend stocks at undervalued prices.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Constellation Software or Celestica

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are two solid, growing stocks that investors may want to consider, but which is the better long-term hold?

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Undervalued Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Let's look at some undervalued stocks, and why these might be some of the best ones to consider.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Limit

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $300 Right Now

| Adam Othman

Add this TSX utility stock to your self-directed investment portfolio if you’re seeking a way to keep your money in…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Away With $4,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for income, growth and more, then these four Canadian stocks should be on your radar.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Top Stocks With Decades of Dividend Growth

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have long track records of paying reliable dividends.

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $27,000 in Canadian Insurance Stocks to Insure My Wealthy Future

| Kay Ng

In market corrections, investors can spread their buys over months or quarters to reduce the market volatility risk.

Read more »