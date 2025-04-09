Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Utility Stocks to Buy and Hold for Lifelong Income

2 Canadian Utility Stocks to Buy and Hold for Lifelong Income

Here are two Canadian utility stocks you can buy and generate a steady stream of dividend income in 2025 and beyond.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
A meter measures energy use.

Source: Getty Images

Investing in Canadian utility stocks should help you derive a steady stream of passive income. Utility stocks are part of recession-resistant sectors, which allows them to generate stable cash flows across market cycles. Further, a sizeable portion of these cash flows is distributed to shareholders in the form of dividends.

In this article, I have identified two Canadian utility stocks to buy and hold for steady income in 2025 and beyond.

Is this Canadian utility stock a good buy right now?

Valued at a market cap of $9.6 billion, Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is engaged in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses. In 2024, Canadian Utilities reported adjusted earnings of $647 million, up from $596 million in 2023.

During the fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings call, newly appointed president and chief operating officer Bob Myles highlighted a significant strategic pivot, suggesting the company may look toward natural gas power generation rather than continuing its previous focus solely on renewables.

“If we had chatted a couple of years ago, we were very focused on solely renewables. But we really see the world changing a little bit right now, being more receptive to gas-fired [generation],” Myles told investors.

Canadian Utilities’s ATCO Energy Systems segment delivered adjusted earnings of $632 million in 2024, an 11% increase year over year, driven by rate base growth and an increase in the allowable return on equity (ROE) from 8.5% in 2023 to 9.8% in 2024.

However, Canadian Utilities warned investors that 2025 earnings growth will moderate as the allowable ROE resets to 8.97%, which is expected to impact earnings by $15 million.

CU also announced plans to invest $5.8 billion in Canadian regulated utilities over the next three years, driving an expected average annual rate base growth of 5.4%.

A key project is the Yellowhead Mainline, a $2.8 billion natural gas pipeline that will deliver 1.1 billion cubic feet per day of additional gas to support industrial development east of Edmonton. Canadian Utilities expects to receive regulatory approval in Q2 of 2025 and commence construction in mid-2026.

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Katie Patrick noted that CU doesn’t foresee needing external equity to fund growth in the short to medium term; the magnitude of planned capital expenditures, particularly for the Yellowhead pipeline, will eventually require additional funding.

Analysts remain bullish on the TSX stock and expect it to gain 10% from current levels. After adjusting for dividends, cumulative returns may be closer to 15%. Canadian Utilities pays shareholders an annual dividend of $1.83 per share, up from $0.55 per share in 2005.

Is the TSX stock a good buy in 2025?

Valued at a market cap of $11 billion, AltaGas (TSX:ALA) offers you a dividend yield of 3.3%. These payouts have risen by 6% annually in the last three years. AltaGas operates as an energy infrastructure company and reported a normalized EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of $1.77 billion in 2024, up 12% year over year. Comparatively, adjusted (EPS) earnings per share grew 15% to $2.18. AltaGas confirmed its 2025 outlook, maintaining EPS guidance between $2.10 and $2.30 and EBITDA guidance of $1.82 billion.

AltaGas shipped record global export volumes of more than 122,000 barrels per day of LPG (liquified petroleum gas) to Asia in 2024, with VLGCs (very large gas carriers) departing its terminals every four to five days.

The company’s major growth projects — the $2.8 billion REEF export facility and the Pipestone 2 gas processing plant — remain on time and budget.

CFO James Harbilas highlighted the company’s deleveraging progress, noting that adjusted net debt decreased by $460 million in 2024. AltaGas ended the year with a 4.4 times net debt-to-normalized EBITDA ratio, moving toward its four times goal.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Dividend Stocks

Beginner Investors: 4 Top Canadians Stocks to Buy in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're new to investing and looking for some Canadian stocks that are worry free, here's where to go.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks to Play Defence in a Trade War

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering what stocks could be safe to buy and hold through the market turmoil? Here are three to…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Dividend Stock Down 5% Is a Compelling Choice for a $10,000 Long-Term Investment

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want some TSX dividend stocks to line your portfolio? This defensive gem boasts a massive yield and strong…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Canadian Retirees

| Andrew Walker

The market pullback is giving Canadian investors a chance to buy top dividend stocks at undervalued prices.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Constellation Software or Celestica

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are two solid, growing stocks that investors may want to consider, but which is the better long-term hold?

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Undervalued Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Let's look at some undervalued stocks, and why these might be some of the best ones to consider.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Limit

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $300 Right Now

| Adam Othman

Add this TSX utility stock to your self-directed investment portfolio if you’re seeking a way to keep your money in…

Read more »