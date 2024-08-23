Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Popular High-Yield Stocks: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

2 Popular High-Yield Stocks: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Investors should avoid chasing high yields, which could get cut. Instead, invest in dividend stocks that offer higher growth.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Man considering whether to sell or buy

Image source: Getty Images.

Investors, particularly those with little investing experience, might be mesmerized by high yields. However, we all know not to chase yields. I’m going to go through a couple of popular stocks with high yields today and rate whether they are a buy, sell, or hold.

This high-yield stock yields 8.5%

As one of the Big Three Canadian Telecoms, BCE (TSX:BCE) enjoys an oligopoly environment. It’s a large-cap stock with a market capitalization of close to $43 billion. BCE has increased its dividend for about 15 consecutive years with a 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year dividend growth rate of just north of 5%. So, historically, it has delivered very consistent dividend growth.

Since the stock started selling off from higher interest rates in 2022, at $47.03 per share, it now offers a massive dividend yield of close to 8.5%.

Looks too good to be true, doesn’t it?

A closer look reveals that its last dividend hike in February was 3.1%. So, its dividend growth might be slowing down. It makes sense. Its payout ratio has been extended since 2020. The trailing-12-month payout ratio was 174% of earnings!

Moreover, its adjusted earnings per share is only 7% higher than a decade ago. So, it seems like it has trouble growing on a per-share basis. And the stock is fairly valued.

In other words, here’s a high-yield stock that has an extended payout ratio and no margin of safety. Conservative investors should not hold the stock.

This big-dividend stock yields 6.9%

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is another large-cap stock that has slowed-down growth and resulted in valuation compression over the years. As a result, its dividend yield has also risen as it continued to raise its dividend.

Enbridge stock has a market cap of close to $116 billion. Its dividend growth streak is longer at about 28 consecutive years. Its 10-, 15-, and 20-year dividend growth rates were around 11%. This rate has shrunk to about 3% in recent years.

Like big telecoms, the energy infrastructure company also borrows a lot of debt to grow its assets. So, higher interest rates have been detrimental in its growth.

Although Enbridge stock is also fairly valued, it offers better coverage for its dividend because it uses the distributable cash flow (DCF) instead of earnings for its payout ratio. It targets a payout ratio that’s 60-70% of its DCF.

Because there’s little margin of safety in the stock, I would rate it as a “hold” for investors who want current income. At the recent quotation of $53.15 per share, Enbridge stock provides a dividend yield that’s almost 6.9%.

Foolish investor takeaway

Investors should avoid chasing high yields, which typically have a higher chance of cutting their dividends. Instead, invest early in dividend stocks that offer lower yields but higher growth. Ultimately, growth paid at a reasonable price leads to better long-term total returns.

Between BCE and Enbridge, I believe Enbridge stock is a better buy. Investors looking for a safer entry point can consider a target buy price of $50 or lower.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

This 9.9% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

By combining the use of your TFSA with monthly dividend stocks like this one, there's no telling how much you…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Suncor Energy Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadian Natural Resources may outpace Suncor Energy in the upcoming decade.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

The KISS Method: 2 Defensive TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for some simple solutions to your investing strategy? Consider the KISS method and two TSX stocks that…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 REITs to Play Lower Rates

| Jitendra Parashar

Falling interest rates in Canada could help the share prices of these REITs soar in the near future.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best Stocks to Buy in Canada in 2024

| Puja Tayal

Just as you look at the best deals when shopping for gadgets, here are two best stocks on the TSX…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Powerhouse I’d Buy Over Algonquin Power Stock Right Away

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Algonquin power (TSX:AQN) looked like the perfect stock back in 2020, but with focus now on survival, it may be…

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

This 5.38% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Almost Constantly

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Making income doesn't have to be hard. Investors can certainly create long-term monthly income by just investing in a dividend…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How Much Do You Need to Invest to Get $1,500/Month From Dividend Stocks?

| Kay Ng

Based on a 5% portfolio yield, you would need a initial investment of $360,000 today to earn $1,500/month.

Read more »