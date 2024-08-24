Member Login
2 Canadian Stocks I'd Stash in a TFSA for Decades

These two stocks are the perfect complement to each other in any TFSA. Let’s get into why.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
The Tax Free Savings Account (TFSA) is highly beneficial for long-term investing. This comes down to its tax-free growth. For example, if an individual contributes the maximum annual limit of around $6,500 every year into a TFSA and invests in a portfolio with an average annual return of 7%, their investment could grow to approximately $1.1 million over 35 years!

This entire amount, including all capital gains, interest, and dividends, would be completely tax-free upon withdrawal. This tax-free compounding can significantly enhance wealth accumulation. That makes the TFSA an incredibly powerful tool for long-term investors looking to maximize their returns without the burden of taxes on their investment gains. So, what stocks can help you get there?

Growth and predictability

If you’re looking to make a long-term investment in your TFSA, Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) are two stellar TSX stocks that deserve a spot in your portfolio. These companies offer a mix of stability, growth, and resilience, making them perfect for stashing away for decades. Let’s dive into why these two stocks are such a great fit.

GWO is a leading insurance and financial services company in Canada. With a market cap of $39.28 billion, GWO has a long history of providing consistent returns to its shareholders. This makes it a reliable choice for conservative investors. With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.59 and a forward dividend yield of 5.29%, this stock offers both value and income. The company’s recent earnings showed strong performance as well, with earnings per share (EPS) at $3.98. This demonstrates its solid financial health and ability to generate steady profits.

However, CSU is a tech powerhouse that has been a star performer on the TSX. With a market cap of $87.29 billion and a trailing P/E ratio of 97.22, CSU is on the pricier side. However, its growth potential justifies the valuation. CSU’s most recent quarterly earnings highlighted a 21% increase in revenue year over year. This showed its ability to scale and expand in the competitive tech landscape. This stock is ideal for investors who are willing to pay a premium for growth and innovation.

Putting them together

What makes these two stocks ideal for a TFSA is their complementary nature. GWO offers stability and income, making it a great anchor in any portfolio. Its consistent dividends can be reinvested in your TFSA, allowing your investment to compound over time without the burden of taxes. CSU, however, provides the growth kicker. As a leader in the software industry, CSU has the potential to deliver significant capital appreciation over the long term. This can supercharge your TFSA’s value.

Both companies also have strong management teams with a proven track record of navigating through market ups and downs. GWO’s focus on prudent financial management and CSU’s commitment to innovation and strategic acquisitions make them well-positioned to continue thriving in the coming decades. By holding these stocks in a TFSA, you can take full advantage of their growth and income potential without worrying about taxes eating into your returns.

Bottom line

Altogether, by investing in Great-West Lifeco and Constellation Software, you’re setting yourself up for a balanced and potentially lucrative long-term investment strategy. These stocks offer the best of both worlds: the stability of a blue-chip financial company and the growth prospects of a tech leader. Stash them in your TFSA, and you can sleep easy knowing that you’re building a solid financial future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

