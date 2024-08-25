Member Login
Home » Investing » 5 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $500

5 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $500

Which stocks can you buy with $500? Can they give good returns and reduce risk? Here is a simple portfolio you could consider.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

$500 can help you buy shares of five companies operating in different sectors, giving you a good mix of growth and dividends. Here is how you can diversify your $500 to mitigate risk and accelerate returns.

Stock TickerCost of SharesNumber of Shares $100 Can Buy
BCE$47.002
HIVE$4.3323
DND$13.907
TF$7.7813
POW$39.322
A $500 portfolio of five stocks.

BCE stock

Telco BCE (TSX:BCE) is a stock worth buying at its 10-year low of $47. The stock has slipped as rising interest rates, price competition with rivals, and business restructuring has hurt its profits and cash flows in 2024. These headwinds are gradually easing as it has stopped the price war, and Canada has begun rate cuts. Thankfully, a majority of the telco’s debt is in Canadian dollars, giving it the benefit of lower interest expense in the coming year. Moreover, cost savings and revenue optimization from restructuring will be reflected from next year onwards.

You could consider buying two shares for $94 and lock in an 8.48% annual dividend yield and a 28% recovery rally in the coming two years.

Hive Digital Solutions

HIVE (TSXV:HIVE) is a high-growth, high-risk stock that derives its stock value from the Bitcoin inventory it mines and holds. While it has expanded its revenue stream to rent its high-performance data centre cloud capacity, that business has yet to generate meaningful returns to affect the stock price. Bitcoin prices tend to perform well in a strong economy that enjoys high investor confidence.

You could consider investing $100 to buy 23 shares for $4.33 per share and sell it when the stock price crosses the $6 price, generating a 39% return. And if you are considering holding the stock for the long term, your returns could multiply in the next crypto bubble.

Dye & Durham stock

Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) has been focusing on organic growth and diversifying its workflow management software, Unity, to legal and financial professionals in verticals other than real estate. Its high concentration on the real estate transactions segment pulled the stock down when property transactions slowed. However, interest rate cuts and recovery in real estate are starting to reflect in the earnings. The stock has been trading closer to its initial public offering (IPO) price as it gradually absorbs the high financing cost from two failed acquisitions of TM Group and Link.

Buying the stock at the dip can help you lock in the future growth from the real estate recovery and the organic growth its platform enjoys. DND’s stock price surged more than 100% between November 2023 and March 2024 for the above reasons. A $100 investment can buy you seven shares of DND, which have the potential to double your money in the long term.

Two dividend stocks

Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) and Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) are worth a buy for their dividend income.

The short-term mortgage lender Timbercreek Financial reached the peak of interest income last year. The interest rate cuts this year will reduce the net income but increase revenue from loan processing fees as REITs return to taking loans. This stock can give you dividends in any scenario as short-term loans help it benefit from high loan volumes in a low-interest environment and high interest in a high-interest environment. The only major risk is the borrowers defaulting, and the lender has tools and processes to keep credit risk at a minimum.

POW is the holding company of Canada Life and IGM Financial and benefits from both investment management and insurance services. POW gets regular dividends from its operating companies, making it a stock you might want to seek for its dividends. It has been growing its dividends per share at an average annual rate of 6%. Both these stocks are range-bound, so do not expect much capital appreciation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Dye & Durham. The Motley Fool recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Following their recent declines, doubling up on these two top Canadian dividend stocks could make your portfolio both more stable…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

These 4 TSX Stocks Pay Monthly Dividends and Are Less Than $20/Share

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These monthly-paying, under-$20 dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

6.9% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying and Holding This TSX Stock for Decades

| Sneha Nahata

This 6.9% dividend yield stock has paid dividends uninterrupted for over 69 years and increased it for 29 consecutive years.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Every Month

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Regular investors can earn $500 monthly in due time by accumulating shares of high-yield dividend stocks paying monthly dividends.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks That Are Still on Sale

| Andrew Walker

These stocks still look cheap, even after a nice bounce off the 12-month lows.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

2 Affordable Passive-Income Stocks That Pay Monthly

| Daniel Da Costa

These top TSX stocks pay investors monthly and offer yields above 7%, making them ideal investments for passive-income seekers.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Cash-Gushing Dividend Stocks I’d Buy This August

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in dividend stocks such as Cogeco and Manulife should help you benefit from a steady dividend payout.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks I’d Stash in a TFSA for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks are the perfect complement to each other in any TFSA. Let's get into why.

Read more »