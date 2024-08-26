Member Login
If You Like Enbridge Stock, You’ll Love These High-Yield Energy Stocks

Looking for growth and income? Enbridge (TSX:ENB) may actually not be the dividend stock for you.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
While Enbridge (TSX:ENB) may have a nearly 7% dividend yield that might seem like a siren call to income-focused investors, it’s worth taking a closer look before diving in. For starters, that juicy dividend comes with a hefty price – specifically, a payout ratio of over 138%. This means Enbridge is dishing out more cash in dividends than it earns, raising questions about the sustainability of those payments in the long term. High debt levels further complicate the picture, with the company shouldering over $92 billion in debt. That’s a heavy burden, especially in a rising interest rate environment wherein servicing debt could eat into profits.

Moreover, Enbridge’s growth potential seems somewhat capped. With a trailing Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio of over 20, the stock isn’t exactly cheap, and the company’s return on assets is a modest 3.1%. These figures suggest that while Enbridge is a stable player, it may not offer the dynamic growth opportunities that some investors crave. So, while that high dividend yield is tempting, it might be masking some underlying risks that could dampen your returns in the long run.

If you’re hunting for a solid energy stock with a bit more oomph than the usual suspects, TC Energy (TSX:TRP) might just catch your eye. With a dividend yield over 6.3% as of writing, it’s got that sweet spot for income-focused investors, but there’s more to it than just the payout. TC Energy boasts a lower payout ratio of around 114%, which, while still high, is more manageable than that of some of its peers.

This gives it a bit more breathing room to maintain and potentially grow its dividend over time. Plus, with a forward P/E ratio of just 14.1, TC Energy is priced more attractively compared to some other energy giants, suggesting it could offer better value for those looking to buy and hold.

What really makes TC Energy stand out, though, is its profitability and efficiency. With a return on equity of 10.7% and an operating margin of nearly 40%, the company is efficiently converting its revenues into profits. This bodes well for long-term stability. And with recent quarterly earnings growth of over 260%, it’s clear that TC Energy is firing on all cylinders. So, if you’re looking for a dependable energy stock that combines a strong dividend with solid financial performance, TC Energy might just be the pick for you.

If you’re looking to invest in a company that’s not only about profits but also about building a greener future, Northland Power (TSX:NPI) could be the stock for you. With a solid dividend yield of over 5.4% as of writing, NPI offers a nice income stream. Yet the real appeal lies in its commitment to renewable energy.

As the world shifts towards cleaner energy sources, Northland Power’s portfolio of wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects positions it well to capitalize on this growing demand. Plus, with a beta of just 0.5, NPI tends to be less volatile than the broader market, offering a bit of stability in uncertain times.

Now, it’s important to remember that NPI is heavily investing in its future growth. With quarterly earnings growth of over 5,000% year-over-year, it’s clear that these investments are starting to pay off. The company’s revenue is growing steadily, and its operating margin of over 28% shows that it’s efficiently managing its operations. So, if you’re interested in a company that’s not just paying you today but is also set to grow with the renewable energy wave, NPI might just be worth a closer look.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

