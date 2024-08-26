Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Passive Income: Earn $32.10/Month

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $32.10/Month

Monthly income can come your way quite easily, and tax free if it’s kept safe in a TFSA!

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance

Image source: Getty Images

Did you know that the average Canadian could potentially earn over $1,000 in passive income annually just by maxing out their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) with dividend stocks? That’s right! If you take advantage of the full TFSA contribution limit, which is now $7,000 for 2024, and invest in dividend stocks with a modest 4% yield, you could be pocketing a cool $280 per year, tax-free, on that contribution alone. Over time, as you reinvest those dividends and continue to max out your TFSA, that number can really start to snowball. So, here’s how to put it to work, while you barely lift a finger.

NPI stock

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) is a compelling option for those seeking monthly income on the TSX, especially if you’re a fan of steady, reliable dividends. One of the most attractive features of NPI is its forward annual dividend yield, currently sitting at a healthy 5.4% as of writing. This means that for every $100 you invest, you could expect to receive about $5.38 back in dividends over the year, paid out monthly! This kind of regular income is perfect for those looking to supplement their cash flow without having to sell shares.

Looking back, NPI has shown a consistent commitment to its dividend policy. Over the past five years, the average dividend yield has been around 3.8%, which reflects the company’s steady performance and investor trust. Although the stock has seen some volatility, its long-term commitment to paying dividends makes it a stable choice in a sometimes unpredictable market. Plus, with quarterly revenue growth at 12.2% year-over-year, NPI has shown it can continue to generate the income necessary to keep those dividends flowing.

Offering value

Currently, NPI’s valuation has several noteworthy aspects. With a forward Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.6, the stock is priced reasonably. Especially given its monthly income potential. However, it’s essential to note that NPI’s payout ratio is a whopping 500%, which might raise some eyebrows. This high payout ratio indicates that NPI is paying out more in dividends than it earns, which could be a concern if the company faces financial headwinds. However, with strong revenue growth and a solid cash reserve of $878.7 million, NPI seems well-positioned to manage its dividend commitments for now.

Looking ahead, NPI is focused on renewable energy projects, which could be a significant growth driver as global demand for clean energy continues to rise. This forward-thinking approach, combined with its existing portfolio, provides a strong foundation for future dividend payments. However, it’s important to keep an eye on the company’s debt levels, which are currently high with a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.5%. High debt can be a double-edged sword. It allows for expansion but can also strain the company’s finances, especially if interest rates rise.

Bottom line

Altogether, NPI offers an attractive option for monthly income, particularly if you’re looking to add a renewable energy play to your portfolio. The stock’s history of consistent dividend payments, combined with its current yield and future growth potential in renewables, makes it a strong candidate. In fact, here is what NPI stock could earn from that $7,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
NPI$21.83321$1.20$385.20monthly$7,000

Now you’ve got $385.20 annually, or $32.10 each month! However, potential investors should be mindful of the high payout ratio and significant debt levels, which add some risk to the otherwise promising income opportunity. So always balance the risk and reward before making any investment decision.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

jar with coins and plant
Energy Stocks

If You Like Enbridge Stock, You’ll Love These High-Yield Energy Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for growth and income? Enbridge (TSX:ENB) may actually not be the dividend stock for you.

Read more »

Aerial view of a wind farm
Energy Stocks

Canadian Solar vs. Brookfield Renewable: Which Clean Energy Stock Is the Better Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Renewable and Canadian Solar are two clean energy stocks trading at a steep discount to record prices.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

3 Top-Performing TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three top-performing dividend stocks offer excellent buying opportunities.

Read more »

pipe metal texture inside
Energy Stocks

6.9% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding for Decades

| Daniel Da Costa

With reliable operations and consistent long-term growth potential, this impressive TSX stock is one of the best to buy and…

Read more »

Solar panels and windmills
Energy Stocks

These 3 Renewable Energy Stocks Might Surprise You

| Adam Othman

Even though they are beaten down, there is hope for multiple renewable energy stocks in Canada, making them worth considering.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Energy Stocks

RRSPs vs TFSAs: Here’s the Average Balance in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

RRSP and TFSA usage declined due to financial challenges, though this could change if economic conditions improve.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Energy Stocks

3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how investing in clean energy stocks such as NextEra and Brookfield can help you gain exposure to the AI…

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

2 Energy Stocks You Can Confidently Buy in August 2024

| Adam Othman

Up until a couple of years ago, rapid growth was the reason for considering energy stocks in Canada. Now, dividends…

Read more »