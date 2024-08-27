Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks That Can Turn Retirement Dreams Into Reality

3 TSX Stocks That Can Turn Retirement Dreams Into Reality

These dividend stocks offer up immense returns and growth for investors, especially young investors looking to hold long term.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Two seniors float in a pool.

Source: Getty Images

Did you know that a recent study found nearly 70% of young investors are more focused on building short-term savings than planning for retirement? While it’s great to have an emergency fund, this trend shows that many are missing out on the benefits of long-term investing. The power of compounding works best when you start early, so those who delay their retirement planning might find themselves scrambling later to catch up.

It’s easy to get caught up in the here and now, especially when things like travel and new gadgets are tempting. But setting aside even a small portion of your income for retirement can make a huge difference in the future. By balancing short-term goals with long-term investing, young investors can ensure they’re not only prepared for today’s surprises but also set for a comfortable retirement.

First National

If you’re a young investor with dreams of a comfortable retirement, First National Financial (TSX:FN) could be your ticket to making those dreams a reality. With a strong presence in Canada’s mortgage market, First National has consistently demonstrated its ability to grow and maintain solid profitability, even in competitive environments. Its impressive market cap of $2.24 billion and a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.41 at writing highlight the company’s robust financial health. While its 6.57% dividend yield as of writing offers a steady stream of income—a perfect match for anyone looking to build wealth over the long term.

What makes First National particularly attractive for young investors is its disciplined approach to growth and revenue generation. With $148.2 billion in mortgages under administration, up 8% from last year, and a portfolio that continues to deliver reliable returns, this company is set up to provide both stability and growth potential. By investing in First National, you’re not just buying a stock. You’re securing a partner in your financial journey—one that’s committed to helping you achieve those retirement goals with ease and confidence.

Polaris

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSX:PIF) offers young investors a compelling opportunity to power their retirement dreams with a strong, sustainable investment. Specializing in renewable energy projects across Latin America, Polaris boasts a diversified portfolio that includes geothermal, hydroelectric, and solar assets. With a market cap of $247.46 million and a forward P/E of 18.98, this company is not just about green energy; it’s about green returns. Polaris’s commitment to maintaining a solid dividend yield, currently at 7.02%, means you can enjoy a steady income stream while watching your investment grow.

What sets Polaris apart is its ability to navigate challenging market conditions while still delivering value to its shareholders. Despite some temporary dips in production due to maintenance, the company remains on track with its long-term goals. Polaris is now trading at a discount. It offers a great entry point for those looking to invest in a company with a strong balance sheet and a focus on sustainability. For young investors planning for the future, Polaris provides a blend of growth potential and reliable income—exactly what you need to turn your retirement dreams into reality.

TELUS

For young investors eyeing a reliable path to their retirement dreams, TELUS (TSX:T) offers a compelling opportunity. With a market cap of over $32 billion and a forward annual dividend yield of 7.21%, TELUS stands out as a stable, income-generating asset. The company’s consistent growth in its customer base, particularly in mobile and internet services, ensures that your investment has a strong foundation. The recent addition of 332,000 net customer connections in the second quarter of 2024 highlights TELUS’s ability to keep pace with the ever-evolving tech landscape. Including robust gains in mobile phones and connected devices.

But it’s not just about stability. TELUS is also about growth. The company’s strategic investments in areas like 5G technology, healthcare services through TELUS Health, and innovative agricultural solutions ensure that it remains at the forefront of digital transformation. Plus, with a solid history of dividend payments and a commitment to shareholder returns, TELUS offers a reliable income stream. One that can help you steadily build wealth over time. This makes those retirement dreams not just a possibility but a reality.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Polaris Renewable Energy. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

Two seniors float in a pool.
Retirement

Retirees: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Steady Income

| Kay Ng

Safe income is a top priority for retirees. These two top TSX dividend stocks offer big and safe dividend income.

Read more »

Technology
Retirement

How to Retire at 50 With $1 Million and $1,000/Month in Tax-Free Income

| Puja Tayal

Is it possible to retire at 50 with $1 million in your portfolio and a monthly passive income of $1,000?…

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Retirement

3 TSX Stocks That Can Turn Retirement Dreams Into Reality

| Puja Tayal

Dreams will only remain dreams if you don’t work towards them. Here’s how you can use stocks to plan your…

Read more »

Two senior friends playing beat tennis on sand tennis court
Retirement

Retirees: Don’t Miss These High-Yield Deals

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks still look undervalued.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Retirement

3 Stocks Retirees Should Absolutely Love

| Kay Ng

Retirees should focus on buying stocks that provide good dividend income while offering some growth on market dips.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

This 5.8%-Yielding Dividend Stock is a Top Option for Safe Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's why Extendicare (TSX:EXE) stock's 5.8% dividend could help pay monthly bills for decades to come

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Retirement

Retirees: Supplement Your CPP Payments With These 2 Dividend Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in dividend stocks such as Enbridge and Brookfield Asset Management should help retirees supplement their CPP payments.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Retirees Should Absolutely Love

| Puja Tayal

Don’t let retirement stop you from investing in stocks. These low-volatility stocks can give you better returns and hedge against…

Read more »