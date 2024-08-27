Member Login
Home » Investing » Invest $10,000 in This Monthly Dividend Stock for $1,898.64 in Passive Income

Invest $10,000 in This Monthly Dividend Stock for $1,898.64 in Passive Income

If you need some extra cash, monthly dividend stocks can be great. But what’s even better are monthly dividend ETFs!

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

Did you know that monthly dividend stocks are like a steady paycheque for your portfolio? Unlike quarterly dividend stocks, which pay out four times a year, monthly dividend stocks reward you 12 times annually! This makes them a favourite for income-focused investors.

What’s even more exciting is that reinvesting those monthly dividends can lead to faster compounding growth. Imagine receiving dividends each month and using them to buy more shares. Your returns could grow quicker than with a stock that only pays out quarterly. It’s like adding fuel to the fire of your investment strategy, helping you reach your financial goals sooner.

ETFs could be best

A monthly dividend exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the TSX can be a great option if you’re looking for a steady income stream with the convenience of diversification. These ETFs pool together a variety of dividend-paying stocks, spreading out your risk while still delivering those sweet monthly payouts. It’s like having a basket full of goodies from different companies. So, even if one doesn’t perform well, the others can help balance things out. Plus, the consistent cash flow from monthly dividends can be especially appealing if you rely on your investments for regular income or if you’re planning to reinvest for quicker growth.

When choosing a monthly dividend ETF, there are a few key things to keep in mind. Look at the ETF’s yield. This will tell you how much income you can expect relative to your investment. Also, check out the expense ratio. A lower one means more of your money goes into your pocket rather than covering fees. Finally, consider the ETF’s holdings to ensure they align with your investment goals, whether you’re looking for stability, growth, or a bit of both. With the right pick, a monthly dividend ETF can be a solid, stress-free addition to your portfolio.

FIE ETF

iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class ETF (TSX:FIE) on the TSX is a strong choice for anyone looking to boost their monthly passive income. With a solid yield of 6.49% as of writing, it’s designed to deliver consistent payouts. This makes it a reliable option for those who want steady cash flow. Plus, with a portfolio heavily weighted towards financial services, including top Canadian banks, you’re investing in some of the most stable and reputable companies in the country. This ETF also benefits from diversification across bonds and real estate, adding an extra layer of security to your investment.

When considering the FIE ETF, it’s important to look at its low expense ratio and strong year-to-date return of 12.49%. These highlight its cost-effectiveness and performance. The ETF’s holdings in preferred shares and corporate bonds provide a balanced mix of income-generating assets. This can help mitigate risks associated with market volatility. If you’re after a dependable source of monthly income with the potential for growth, FIE offers a compelling blend of stability and return.

Bottom line

So, how much could you get from that $10,000 investment? Let’s say you see returns of another 12.5% and hold that 6.5% dividend yield. Here’s what it could look like a year from now.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
FIE – now$7.431,346$0.48$646.08monthly$10,000
FIE – 12.5%$8.361,346$0.48$646.08monthly$11,252.56

In only a year, you could bring in returns of $1,252.56, with $646.08 in annual dividend income! Together, that’s $1,898.64 annually, coming out to a sweet monthly passive income of $158.22!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks Poised to Have a Big End-of-Summer

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX stocks with contrasting performances this year are poised to have a spectacular summer-end

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $615.48 Per Year in Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is so much better than any side hustle you could imagine, because of one thing: it takes pretty…

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Under $50 New Investors Can Buy Confidently

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, consistent dividend growth, and healthy growth prospects, these three stocks are ideal for new investors.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 Bargain Canadian Stocks With Up to 8.5% Dividend Yields

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Ready to get in on some major dividends that last? How about returns? These three stocks have proven time and…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

Set and Forget: 2 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Stash in a TFSA for 15 Years

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like The Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) can make great TFSA holdings.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

Grow Your Passive Income: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have the potential to steadily grow their dividends, regardless of market conditions.

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

10-Year Plan: 3 Dividend Stocks for Consistent Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These companies have solid fundamentals and sustainable payout ratios. Moreover, these firms prioritize rewarding shareholders through higher dividends.

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three outperforming TSX stocks are strong buys for growth investors right now.

Read more »