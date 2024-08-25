Prediction: SoundHound AI Will Soar Over the Next 7 Years. Here’s 1 Reason Why.

Is SoundHound AI the next big thing in tech? Check out the secret sauce in this AI expert’s recipe for success.

There is one very simple reason I expect SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) stock to beat the market over the next seven years. The company has a huge backlog of long-term contracts and other unfilled orders, just waiting to convert into cash-based revenues. Market makers seem to have missed this as-yet untapped source of future sales — and the average contract in SoundHound AI’s backlog pool is a seven-year deal.

The backlog was worth $723 million in the second quarter. That’s up from $682 million in the previous quarter and $339 million in the year-ago period. In the summer of 2023, the backlog was growing at a 20% annual rate. Now, the rate of year-over-year growth has accelerated to 113%. The company is busy securing new contracts.

Meanwhile, SoundHound AI has started to collect subscription fees and other revenues from previously dormant contracts. As a result, its revenues are skyrocketing right now:

Where SoundHound AI’s customers are coming from

So far, most of SoundHound AI’s voice control sales rest on the twin pillars of automotive and restaurant customers.

Fiat, Chrysler, and Maserati parent Stellantis NYSE: STLA)

Recent restaurant deals include popular fast-food chain White Castle, sandwich-slinger Jersey Mike’s, and sports bar chain Beef ‘O’ Brady’s. The names are getting familiar, and you might have already interacted with SoundHound AI’s computer-controlled voice ordering systems.

The company is making strategic buyouts in the artificial intelligence (AI) space for voice controls and e-commerce integration. These deals should firm up SoundHound AI’s grip on its core target industries while expanding its reach into new sectors.

This little AI expert is going places, and the revenue collection is just getting started. Keep an eye on SoundHound AI’s order backlog as it converts into a proper revenue stream over the next few years. As the company’s sales soar, the stock price should follow suit.