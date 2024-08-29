3 Reliable Dividend Stocks With Yields Above 9% That You Can Buy for Less Than $10 Right Now

A reliable dividend stock often shares a few key traits that make it stand out in the investment landscape! First, a solid history of consistent dividend payments signals a company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders. Plus, a healthy payout ratio indicates that the company can comfortably afford its dividends without stretching its finances too thin. Add it together, and it makes these stocks dependable choices for income-seeking investors! So, here are two to consider.

Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy (TSX:CJ) is making a strong case as a reliable dividend stock on the TSX. And there are several reasons why investors might want to consider it. With a market cap of approximately $1.09 billion and an attractive forward annual dividend yield of 10.54%, this company stands out for its commitment to returning value to shareholders. The trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.36 and forward P/E of 8.13 indicate that Cardinal is trading at a relatively low valuation compared to its earnings potential. The company has also demonstrated impressive financial performance, with a profit margin of 22.78% and an operating margin of 39.80%. This showcased its ability to generate profits effectively.

Furthermore, Cardinal Energy has been delivering strong revenue growth, with a year-over-year increase of 24.30% and a remarkable quarterly earnings growth of 46.60%. This indicates that the company is not just maintaining its dividend. It’s also well-positioned for future growth. Its manageable debt levels, with a total debt-to-equity ratio of just 9.04%, contribute to a solid balance sheet that supports dividend sustainability. Despite a current ratio of 0.73, the company’s operating cash flow of $238.78 million and levered free cash flow of $63.57 million provide a cushion for its dividend payments. So, certainly consider it on the TSX today.

Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital (TSX:FSZ) is emerging as a strong dividend stock on the TSX, making it an appealing choice for income-seeking investors. With a market cap of approximately $825.16 million and an impressive forward annual dividend yield of 11.17%, FSZ stands out for its ability to provide a substantial income stream. The trailing P/E ratio of 14.26 and a forward P/E of 7.70 suggest that the stock is undervalued compared to its earnings potential. This could make it an attractive entry point for investors.

The company has demonstrated solid financial performance, boasting a profit margin of 8.97% and an operating margin of 16.91%, showcasing its ability to generate profits effectively. Despite a slight quarterly revenue growth of 3.10%, the overall revenue of $702.61 million indicates a strong operational foundation. Moreover, FSZ’s financial stability further enhances its appeal as a dividend stock.

With total cash on hand of $41.49 million and levered free cash flow of $127.78 million, the company is well-positioned to sustain its dividend payments, even with a payout ratio of 159.26%. Although the total debt stands at $775.63 million, the current ratio of 1.39 indicates that FSZ can cover its short-term obligations, providing a cushion for its dividend strategy. Additionally, a robust return on equity of 22.95% reflects effective management and efficient use of equity. Overall, FSZ is a noteworthy addition for investors looking to enhance their portfolios with reliable passive income!

Superior Plus

Superior Plus (TSX:SPB) is also set up as a strong dividend stock on the TSX today, especially for income-focused investors looking for solid returns. With a market cap of approximately $1.89 billion and a forward annual dividend yield of 9.45%, this stock offers a compelling income opportunity. The enterprise value-to-revenue ratio of 1.25 indicates that investors might be getting good value based on the company’s revenue generation capabilities. Moreover, a solid operating cash flow of $308.56 million and levered free cash flow of $227.4 million suggest that Superior Plus has the financial capacity to support its dividend payments.

However, it’s essential to keep an eye on some challenges. The company has faced a slight dip in revenue, with a year-over-year decrease of 2.30%. Meanwhile, the current ratio of 0.75 indicates that the company may face liquidity challenges, but the overall structure and cash flow management provide some reassurance. Despite the 52-week decline of 25.73%, the potential for recovery and the substantial dividend yield make Superior Plus an intriguing option for investors seeking reliable passive income with the possibility of long-term growth.