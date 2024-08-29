Member Login
3 Top REITs in Canada for Trustworthy Dividends

These three REITs could provide passive income seekers with more than enough dividend income for life.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Image source: Getty Images

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) have become a popular choice for Canadian investors, and it’s easy to see why! These are particularly appealing when you consider that many REITs provide reliable dividend yields, often ranging from 4% to 8%, which can help cushion your investment against market volatility. With over 40 publicly traded REITs on the TSX, there’s plenty of diversity to choose from. This choice allows investors to tailor their portfolios to specific sectors like residential, commercial, and industrial real estate. So let’s look at some options on the TSX today.

Bridgemarq

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSX:BRE) is shaping up to be a compelling investment option. Especially for those seeking generous returns through dividends. With a market cap of approximately $125.2 million and a forward annual dividend yield of 10.2%, it stands out for its ability to provide substantial income for investors.

Despite a slight dip in its 52-week performance, the impressive quarterly revenue growth of 757.3% signals a strong recovery and robust demand for its properties. The stock’s trailing Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.6 also suggests it’s reasonably priced compared to its earnings. This makes it an attractive buy for those looking to enter the real estate market.

Another notable strength of Bridgemarq is its strong financial performance, highlighted by a net income of $16.2 million and a remarkable quarterly earnings growth of 828.9%. With total cash per share sitting at $7.98, it has a solid cash position to weather economic fluctuations. Although the current ratio is a bit low at 0.5, which might raise some eyebrows about short-term liquidity, the overall financials indicate a positive trajectory. As long as the REIT continues to leverage its portfolio effectively and navigate the real estate landscape, it presents a unique opportunity for investors looking for high dividends and potential capital appreciation.

Dream Industrial

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is emerging as a compelling investment choice as well. With a market cap of approximately $3.9 billion and a forward annual dividend yield of 5.2%, it offers investors an attractive way to generate passive income. The REIT’s profit margin of 37% and impressive operating margin of 71.2% highlight its efficiency and ability to maintain profitability. Even in fluctuating market conditions. Additionally, with a trailing P/E ratio of 22.1 and a lower price-to-book ratio of 0.8, Dream Industrial appears reasonably valued compared to its peers. This makes it a solid candidate for long-term growth.

However, it’s important to keep an eye on a few key factors. While recent quarterly revenue growth has dipped slightly by 0.5% and earnings have seen a decline of 23.4% year-over-year, the overall cash flow remains healthy, with operating cash flow at $299.6 million. The REIT’s strong focus on industrial properties, which have proven resilient amid economic challenges, positions it well for future growth. With strategic acquisitions and a commitment to enhancing its portfolio, Dream Industrial REIT has the potential to bounce back and reward investors in the long run.

Pro REIT

Pro REIT (TSX:PRV.UN) is turning heads as a solid investment option, especially for income-seeking investors. With a market cap of around $310.3 million and a forward annual dividend yield of 8.6%, this REIT is all about providing robust returns. The trailing P/E ratio of 37.5 might seem high at first glance, but it’s balanced by an attractive price-to-book ratio of 0.7. This indicates that it’s trading below its intrinsic value.

The REIT has maintained a profit margin of 8.3% and an impressive operating margin of 52.4%, showcasing its ability to generate income effectively. Plus, with recent quarterly earnings growth of 280%, there’s a clear sign of strong performance that could bode well for future dividends. However, there are a few things to keep in mind.

The current ratio of 0.2 suggests some liquidity challenges, which means the REIT might struggle to cover short-term liabilities. Additionally, the payout ratio of 323.3% raises some eyebrows about the sustainability of its dividend payments. Despite these factors, PRV.UN’s consistent cash flow from operations, reported at $30 million, provides a cushion for its dividend strategy. As long as the REIT can navigate its debt levels and maintain operational efficiency, it presents an attractive opportunity for those looking to bolster their investment portfolios with high-yield dividends.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bridgemarq Real Estate Services. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

