Home » Investing » Lightspeed Stock Is About to Drop: When it Does, Buy it!

Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) stock could see another dip in shares come up this next month. When it does, it’s time to buy!

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.

Image source: Getty Images

Tech stocks like Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) may see a dip in September, and there are a few reasons behind this potential trend. Historically, September has been a tough month for the stock market, often characterized by seasonal volatility as traders return from summer vacations and reassess their portfolios. So, while the long-term outlook for tech remains promising, September could bring a bit of turbulence for these stocks! And that leaves an opportunity open.

Recent moves

Lightspeed stock has experienced declines in the past due to a combination of factors. One significant reason for the stock’s volatility has been the broader tech market environment. As interest rates began to rise, growth stocks like Lightspeed became less attractive to investors. Higher rates tend to dampen growth prospects, prompting a selloff in many tech shares. Additionally, when the overall market sentiment turns negative, it often leads to a flight to safety, further impacting stocks like Lightspeed that are seen as higher-risk investments.

Moreover, Lightspeed has faced its own operational hurdles that have contributed to its stock price fluctuations. The company has dealt with integration challenges following its rapid acquisitions. This can create uncertainty about future profitability and operational efficiency. For instance, any slower-than-expected growth in key markets or underperformance relative to earnings expectations can lead to investor disappointment and subsequent stock price declines. Overall, while Lightspeed has a promising business model and growth potential, these external market conditions and internal challenges have created periods of volatility that have affected its stock performance.

Starting to stabilize

Recently, the return of Dax Dasilva as chief executive officer (CEO) has seen some stabilization. In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Lightspeed reported a total revenue of $266.1 million, marking a robust 27% year-over-year increase, which exceeded market expectations. The company also turned around its net loss to improve significantly, posting an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $10.2 million.

These strong financial results not only demonstrate Lightspeed’s operational resilience. It also indicates effective cost-management strategies that have been put in place since Dasilva’s return. With transaction-based revenue soaring by 44%, it’s clear that Lightspeed is making substantial progress in expanding its payment solutions. A key growth driver for the business.

Furthermore, Dasilva’s leadership has brought renewed focus on innovation and customer experience, which is essential in the competitive tech landscape. The launch of new features, such as an omnichannel loyalty program and improved inventory management tools, highlights the company’s commitment to enhancing its product offerings.

Long-term growth

Lightspeed stock appears to be a compelling option for long-term investors, especially during a market dip, thanks to its strong fundamentals and growth potential. With a market cap of approximately $2.74 billion and a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 31.65, the stock may seem a bit pricey. Yet its price-to-book ratio of 0.85 suggests that it is trading below its intrinsic value.

The company reported impressive quarterly revenue growth of 27.30%, showcasing its ability to expand despite challenging market conditions. With total cash on hand of $673.95 million, Lightspeed has a solid liquidity position. This provides a buffer to navigate through fluctuations and invest in growth opportunities. The financial strength, combined with the current low price, presents an attractive entry point for investors looking to capitalize on future growth.

Moreover, the tech sector, particularly companies focused on payments and retail solutions like Lightspeed, is expected to benefit from ongoing digital transformation trends. The company’s current ratio of 6.19 indicates excellent short-term financial health, ensuring it can cover its liabilities while pursuing strategic initiatives.

Bottom line

Although Lightspeed is currently facing some operational challenges, including negative profit margins, its commitment to enhancing its product offerings and expanding its customer base is encouraging. For investors who believe in the long-term potential of the digital retail space, buying Lightspeed during a dip could yield significant rewards as the company continues to grow and adapt in a rapidly changing market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

