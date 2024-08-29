Retirees: Set it and Forget it With 3 Long-Term Growth Gems

These three dividend stocks may not offer the largest dividend around, but they do offer long-term growth in returns for retirees.

For retirees, long-term growth investing can be a fantastic way to boost your nest egg while enjoying your golden years. This strategy focuses on putting your money into stocks or funds that have the potential to grow significantly over time, even if they may not pay out high dividends immediately. By allowing your investments to compound, you can take advantage of the magic of compound interest. This can lead to a larger portfolio down the road. Today, we’re going to help retirees get in on some compounding action.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a hidden gem for long-term growth. This is an excellent choice for retirees looking to boost their portfolios. With a staggering market cap of $91.12 billion, CSU has been on a remarkable growth trajectory, evidenced by a 58.59% increase over the past year.

The company specializes in acquiring and managing vertical market software businesses. This allows it to tap into steady revenue streams and maintain a diversified portfolio. Despite its high trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 102.87, the forward P/E of 39.68 suggests that analysts expect strong growth ahead. That’s driven by its aggressive acquisition strategy and the increasing demand for software solutions across various industries.

CSU’s robust financial performance speaks volumes about its potential for future growth. The company reported a revenue of $9.27 billion, showcasing a 21.10% year-over-year growth, along with a remarkable quarterly earnings growth of 71.80%. These figures highlight CSU’s ability to scale its operations effectively while delivering solid returns. With a strong cash position of $1.89 billion and an impressive operating cash flow of $2.03 billion, CSU is well-equipped to continue its acquisition spree and invest in innovative solutions. Even though the stock’s dividend yield is modest at 0.09%, its low payout ratio of 13.05% indicates that the company prioritizes reinvesting in growth. This makes it a sustainable long-term option for retirees looking for value and capital appreciation.

Nutrien

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) is a fantastic long-term growth gem for retirees. Particularly those looking to invest in the agricultural sector. With a market cap of $32.14 billion, Nutrien plays a pivotal role in the global food supply chain as one of the largest producers of potash and nitrogen fertilizers. Although the stock has faced a 21.37% decline over the past year, this presents an intriguing opportunity for investors.

The forward P/E ratio of 12.12 indicates that the stock may be undervalued relative to its future earnings potential. Especially considering the ongoing global demand for fertilizers due to population growth and the need for sustainable farming practices. Nutrien’s strong revenue of $25.84 billion, combined with a solid operating margin of 15.75%, showcases its capacity to generate profits even in fluctuating market conditions.

Retirees will also appreciate Nutrien’s commitment to returning value to shareholders through dividends, with a forward annual yield of 4.58%. Despite a payout ratio of 133.75%, indicating that the company is reinvesting heavily in growth, Nutrien remains well-positioned with $1 billion in cash and a robust operating cash flow of $5 billion. The company’s strategic investments and strong balance sheet provide a safety net for dividends. This makes it a reliable choice for long-term income generation. As global food demands continue to rise, Nutrien’s growth prospects remain bright. This makes it an attractive option for retirees seeking both capital appreciation and dividend income.

Cargojet

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) is shaping up to be a fantastic long-term growth gem for retirees, especially those looking to diversify their portfolios with a promising stock. With a market cap of $2.02 billion and a 27.62% increase over the past year, CJT is clearly on a growth trajectory. Although the trailing P/E ratio of 56.77 may seem high, the forward P/E of 27.86 suggests that earnings growth is expected. It makes this stock an attractive option for those willing to look beyond initial valuations. The company’s revenue reached $897.9 million, reflecting a solid quarterly growth of 10.10%. With an enterprise value-to-revenue ratio of 3.03, investors can see that CJT is capitalizing on its revenue potential, indicating that it’s positioned for further expansion.

For retirees, CJT also offers a respectable forward annual dividend yield of 1.12%. While not the highest, it’s still a reliable source of income. Especially given the company’s manageable payout ratio of 51.33%. This balance allows the company to reinvest in growth while still rewarding shareholders. The current ratio of 0.59 and a robust operating cash flow of $199.7 million show that CJT is in a position to manage its liabilities effectively while continuing to push for growth. Overall, CJT represents a blend of potential capital appreciation and steady income. This makes it a worthy consideration for retirees seeking a long-term growth investment.