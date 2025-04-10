Member Login
Home » Investing » Where I’d Invest My $7,000 TFSA Contribution for Dividends

Where I’d Invest My $7,000 TFSA Contribution for Dividends

These three high-yielding dividend stocks are ideal for your TFSA in this volatile environment.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

Despite the strong rebound yesterday, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index rising 5.4%, I expect the equity markets to remain volatile in the near term amid the uncertainty over the impact of this trade war on the global economy. So, investors should be careful while investing through their TFSA (tax-free savings account). Meanwhile, quality dividend stocks would be excellent additions to your TFSA as these companies are less susceptible to market volatility and generate a stable passive income. Against this backdrop, let’s look at my three top picks.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of the top Canadian dividend stocks to have in your portfolio due to its regulated midstream energy business, stable cash flows, and consistent dividend growth. The company’s tolling-frame work, long-term take-or-pay contracts, PPA (power-purchase agreement)-backed renewable assets, and low-risk utility assets generate stable cash flows, allowing it to raise its dividends consistently. The company has raised its dividends uninterruptedly for the previous 30 years and currently offers a juicy forward dividend yield of 6.4%.

Further, Enbridge continues to expand its midstream, renewable, and utility assets through its $26 billion capital investment plan. Also, it expects to put around $23 billion of assets into service by the end of 2027. Moreover, the infrastructure giant acquired three natural gas utility assets for $19 billion last year. These growth initiatives could continue to drive its financials and cash flows, allowing it to maintain its dividend growth. Besides, ENB stock trades at a reasonable NTM (next 12 months) price-to-sales multiple of 2.2, making it an enticing buy.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) owns and operates diverse and balanced energy assets in Western Canada, the United Kingdom, and offshore Africa, generating oil and natural gas. Its large, low-risk, high-value reserves, effective and efficient operations, and lower capital maintenance have dragged its breakeven price down to attractive levels, thus driving its profitability and cash flows. Supported by these healthy cash flows, the company has raised its dividends at an annualized rate of 21% for the previous 25 years. Also, CNQ stock’s forward dividend yield stands at a juicy 5.7% as of the April 9 closing price.

Meanwhile, CNQ has planned to invest around $6.2 billion this year, strengthening its production capabilities. Amid these growth initiatives, the company’s management projects that its total average production in 2025 will be between 1,510 and 1,555 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. The midpoint of the guidance represents a 4.2% increase from the previous year’s production. The increased production could boost its financials, thus allowing it to maintain its dividend growth. Also, the company trades at a reasonable NTM price-to-earnings multiple of 9.9, making it an excellent buy.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) is my final pick. The REIT operates 195 income-producing properties with a total leasable area of 35.3 million square feet. Given its strategically located properties and solid customer base, the company enjoys a healthy occupancy rate of 98.7%. Also, during the fourth quarter, the company leased 192,353 square feet of vacant space and renewed around 91% of leases that expired last year, with a rental growth rate of 8.8%.

Moreover, SmartCentres REIT has a solid developmental pipeline, with 59.1 million square feet of mixed-use permissions, including 1 million square feet of sites currently under construction. Further, the REIT continues to lease the Millway, a 458-unit purpose-built rental property, achieving an occupancy or commitment of 95% by the end of 2024. Amid these growth prospects and solid occupancy rates, I believe SRU is well-positioned to continue rewarding its shareholders with healthy dividends. The REIT, which currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.1542/share, offers a forward dividend yield of 7.5% as of the April 9 closing price.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Retirement

Top Canadian Value Stocks I’d Hold in My TFSA for the Next Decade

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian value stocks have significant growth potential and will enhance your TFSA portfolio’s return in the long run.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Retirement

Where I’d Invest $10,000 in Canadian Value Stocks for Long-term Growth

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU) is a quality Canadian value stock.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Retirement

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA and RRSP at Age 60

| Andrew Button

Many Canadian retirees have tens of thousands invested in ETFs like the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU).

Read more »

Redwood trees stretch up to the sunlight.
Retirement

3 Canadian Growth Stocks I’d Buy and Hold in a TFSA Forever

| Sneha Nahata

These stocks have the potential to outperform the broader market with their returns. Using the TFSA can further amplify your…

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Retirement

Want to Retire Early? These 2 TSX Stocks Could Make it Happen

| Jitendra Parashar

These safe, large-cap dividend stocks could help fast-track your path to retirement.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Retirement

How to Protect Your Retirement Savings From the CRA

| Puja Tayal

Building a sizeable retirement pool is important, but it is equally important to protect it from the CRA’s tax claws.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Retirement

Maximizing TFSA Growth: Top Investment Choices for 2025

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two resource companies are the top investment choices for 2025 to maximize TFSA growth.

Read more »

cloud computing
Retirement

The Absolute Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Robin Brown

The TFSA is the perfect place to hold Canadian stocks that will compound and multiply over decades. These stocks are…

Read more »