Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA: The Perfect Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

TFSA: The Perfect Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Are you looking to start from scratch? These four stocks provide long-term investors with stellar cash flow from dividends and major long-term growth.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

When crafting the perfect Tax-Free Savings Account, the key is balancing growth potential with stability. Investors want to include a mix of growth stocks that can supercharge returns over time. Plus, dividend-paying stocks that provide a steady stream of income. Growth stocks like tech companies or emerging markets can give your portfolio that extra kick, while reliable dividend stocks add some much-needed stability.

It’s also important to consider diversification to protect your investments from market ups and downs. Spread your investments across different sectors. Whether it’s Canadian banks, real estate, or energy, having a variety of assets can help your portfolio weather different economic climates. And remember, this is a long-term game, so don’t stress too much over short-term fluctuations. Keep your eye on the horizon and let time work its magic. Today, let’s look at how to make up that perfect mix.

The stocks to consider

When it comes to crafting the perfect TFSA portfolio, having a mix of stability, growth, and income can make all the difference, and that’s where Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN), Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA), and Northland Power (TSX:NPI) come into play. Each of these stocks brings something unique to the table, making them strong contenders for a well-rounded and resilient portfolio.

The basics

Royal Bank is a classic choice for anyone seeking stability and long-term growth. As one of Canada’s largest and most reliable financial institutions, RY offers the potential for steady dividend income coupled with capital appreciation. Its strong market position, diverse revenue streams, and consistent dividend payments make it a cornerstone in any TFSA focused on long-term wealth accumulation. Trading at just 14.11 times earnings and a dividend yield of 3.7%, it still looks like a strong buy, even in this heating market.

Sienna Senior Living (SIA) taps into the growing demand for senior care facilities, an industry poised for growth as the population ages. Investing in SIA not only aligns with a socially responsible investment strategy but also offers the potential for consistent returns. The company’s focus on long-term care and retirement residences positions it well to benefit from demographic trends, making it a valuable addition to a TFSA that aims for both income and growth. And now, trading at 1.3 times sales, and a 6.2% dividend yield at writing, it looks like a strong contender for your TFSA.

The growth strategy

SmartCentres REIT adds a layer of real estate exposure to your portfolio, particularly in the retail sector. Despite challenges in the retail market, SmartCentres has shown resilience by focusing on essential service tenants, like grocery stores and pharmacies. The steady demand for these services, even in economic downturns. This makes SRU.UN a reliable source of income through dividends while providing potential growth as the economy stabilizes. And while it trades at 15.32 times earnings and offers a dividend yield of 7.54%, it’s a top choice.

NPI stock rounds out this portfolio with exposure to the renewable energy sector, an area gaining momentum as the world shifts towards greener energy solutions. NPI’s focus on wind, solar, and thermal energy projects across multiple continents offers diversification and growth potential. With governments and corporations increasingly committing to reducing carbon footprints, Northland Power is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend, providing both income through dividends and long-term capital appreciation. It now holds a 5.5% dividend as well, trading at just 1.35 times sales.

Bottom line

Together, these four stocks offer a balanced mix of stability, income, and growth potential, making them excellent choices for anyone looking to build a strong, diversified TFSA portfolio. Whether you’re seeking steady dividend income, exposure to essential sectors, or long-term growth opportunities, this combination could be the perfect fit.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Upwards momentum
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Own for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks have steadily increased dividends for decades.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

My Top 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yielding dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

2 TFSA Stocks to Buy Right Now With $7,000

| Jitendra Parashar

These two dividend-paying Canadian stocks could help you grow your TFSA investments at a fast pace.

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

2 Affordable Passive Income Stocks That Pay Monthly

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are many passive income stocks out there, but these are backed up by solid balance sheets and industries for…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

This 6% Dividend Stock Is My Pick for Instant Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top dividend stock is offering up income but also huge returns in the near future as the world keeps…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Don’t Miss These Dividend Deals for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks still look cheap and offer great dividend yields.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

3 Reliable Dividend Stocks With Yields Above 9% That You Can Buy for Less Than $10 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks offer immense passive income for long-term investors, with high yields for right now!

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top dividend stock could be a huge benefit to any passive-income seeking portfolio. And now might be the best…

Read more »