Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best Stocks to Invest $10,000 in Right Now

The Best Stocks to Invest $10,000 in Right Now

Here’s why you can consider gaining exposure to growth stocks such as Booking Holdings and Snowflake at current levels.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars

Image source: Getty Images

While the broader indices south of the border are trading near all-time highs, there are plenty of undervalued stocks you can buy a discount and benefit from outsized gains over time. The U.S. is the world’s largest economy and home to many fundamentally strong growth stocks. Here are three such stocks where you can invest $10,000 right now.

TransDigm Group Stock

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) is valued at US$76 billion by market cap and produces engineered aerospace components, systems, and subsystems. Its product portfolio includes proprietary aerospace components used in commercial and defence markets.

In the fiscal third quarter (Q3) of 2024 (ended June), TransDigm reported net sales of US$2.05 billion, up 17% year over year. Its net income rose 31 % from US$353 million to US$461 million in the last 12 months. Its adjusted earnings per share rose 24% to US$9, prompting management to increase its full-year guidance.

In the last decade, the large-cap stock has returned over 600% and has gained a whopping 5,560% since late August 2004. Despite its outsized gains, TDG stock trades at 33.9 times forward earnings, which is not too steep, given that adjusted earnings are forecast to rise by 20% annually in the next five years.

Snowflake stock

Down 70% from all-time highs, Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) stock is valued at US$38 billion by market cap. The cloud-computing stock is down 43% year to date after a change in its chief executive officer position and a massive data breach that spooked investors.

Snowflake shed another 14% following its fiscal Q2 of 2025 (ended in July) results after it reported revenue of US$869 million in revenue, higher than estimates of US$851 million. Its product sales rose 30% to US$829.3 million, below its Q1 growth of 34%.

While investors are worried about Snowflake’s decelerating top-line growth, the company is positioned to benefit from its new generative AI portfolio and core data warehousing business.

Unlike several other growth stocks, Snowflake reports positive cash flow. In the last 12 months, its free cash flow has grown to US$1.21 billion, up from US$161 million in fiscal 2021 (which ended in January). So, priced at 32 times trailing cash flow, Snowflake is quite cheap and trades at a 30% discount to consensus price targets.

Booking Holdings stock

The final stock to own right now is Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), a US$130 billion company. In Q2 of 2024, it reported revenue of US$5.86 billion and adjusted earnings of US$41.90 per share, above estimates of US$5.77 billion and US$38.63, respectively. In the year-ago period, it reported revenue of US$5.46 billion and earnings of US$37.6 per share.

Among the largest online travel platforms globally, Booking Holdings offers services such as accommodation reservations, car rentals, restaurant reservations, and flight bookings. Its portfolio of brands includes Booking.com, Agoda, Kayak, OpenTable, and Priceline, allowing it to offer users an integrated travel experience.

The number of room nights booked across its platforms rose 7% to 287 million, while gross travel bookings were 4% higher at US$41.4 billion in Q2.

Booking Holdings aims to leverage AI capabilities to improve operational efficiencies and user experiences, which should translate to higher engagement and sales. Further, its free cash flow has more than doubled to US$7.13 billion in the last 12 months, up from US$3.3 billion in 2021.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Booking Holdings and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Tech Stocks

Can Constellation Software Stock Reach $10,000 in 10 Years?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock could steadily grow from here. Could investors see a $10,000 price by 2034?

Read more »

Technology circuit board and core, 3d rendering.
Tech Stocks

The AI Gold Rush: How to Strike it Rich With the Right Stocks

| Daniel Da Costa

Although AI offers tremendous growth potential over the coming years, it's essential to ensure you buy the right stocks for…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Stock Is About to Drop: When it Does, Buy it!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) stock could see another dip in shares come up this next month. When it does, it's time to…

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) remains a top TSX growth stock long-term investors may want to consider on any future dips.

Read more »

worry concern
Tech Stocks

ATZ Stock: One for the “Too Hard” Pile

| Andrew Button

Aritzia Inc (TSX:ATZ) is investing heavily in e-commerce technology.

Read more »

A chip in a circuit board says "AI"
Tech Stocks

2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

| Demetris Afxentiou

Artificial intelligence stocks represent one of the most lucrative opportunities for investors in years. Here are two options to buy…

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Tech Stocks

This Stock-Split Stock Could Soar If Nvidia Delivers a Blowout Q2 Update

| Keith Speights

These two AI stocks are practically joined at the hip.

Read more »

AI microchip
Tech Stocks

Where Will Nvidia Be in 3 Years?

| Geoffrey Seiler

Here's how the stock could potentially double in that timeframe.

Read more »