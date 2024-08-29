Member Login
This 6% Dividend Stock Is My Pick for Instant Income

This top dividend stock is offering up income but also huge returns in the near future as the world keeps going green.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) on the TSX is often seen as a solid long-term investment, especially for those looking to dive into the renewable energy sector. And this is gaining momentum globally. With a diverse portfolio of hydroelectric, wind, and solar power assets, the company is well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing shift toward sustainable energy solutions.

However, it has faced some struggles recently. These include fluctuations in energy prices and regulatory challenges that have affected its profitability. Additionally, like many stocks in the energy sector, it can be sensitive to market volatility and interest rate changes. Despite these bumps in the road, Brookfield Renewable is committed to expanding its renewable footprint. Plus, the focus on sustainability makes it a compelling option for investors, especially those looking for a green investment with the potential for steady growth in the future!

Recent moves

Recently, the company reported some solid financial results, showcasing its resilience amid a challenging energy market. With a focus on expanding its renewable energy portfolio, Brookfield has continued to invest in new projects and technologies. This bodes well for long-term growth. However, despite the positive strides, the stock has faced some pressure due to fluctuations in energy prices and rising interest rates. This can impact the company’s overall profitability. Investors are keeping a close eye on how these external factors may influence future performance.

On the flip side, Brookfield Renewable is actively working on enhancing its operational efficiency and exploring new opportunities within the renewable energy sector. The company’s strategic initiatives to increase its hydroelectric and solar power assets are aimed at bolstering its position in the market. Plus, Brookfield’s commitment to sustainability and addressing climate change resonates well with environmentally conscious investors. This adds a layer of appeal to the stock. While recent challenges have caused some volatility, the long-term outlook for BEP.UN remains promising as the world continues to shift toward cleaner energy solutions.

Into earnings

During earnings, the company reported a strong second quarter, generating $339 million in funds from operations (FFO), a 9% increase from the previous year. This growth was driven by strategic investments and a diverse portfolio that includes hydro, wind, and solar energy projects. The strong performance in their renewable segments, particularly in North America and Europe, reflects the ongoing demand for clean energy solutions. Moreover, Brookfield’s robust liquidity position, with $4.4 billion available for investment, positions it well to capitalize on attractive growth opportunities as they arise. This allows the company to pursue new projects while maintaining operational flexibility.

Furthermore, the company’s proactive approach to growth is evident in its ambitious plans for expanding its development pipeline. This now stands at an impressive 200,000 megawatts. The potential to commission approximately 7,000 megawatts of new capacity this year alone is a significant boost to future revenue streams. Notably, Brookfield’s commitment to sustainability, coupled with its targeted distribution increases of 5% to 9% annually, underscores its focus on delivering value to shareholders. Despite recent market fluctuations, the combination of strong operational performance, strategic growth initiatives, and a healthy balance sheet makes Brookfield Renewable a compelling option for long-term investors looking to benefit from the global shift toward renewable energy.

Value on value

Brookfield’s market cap of $9.28 billion and enterprise value of $48.21 billion suggest that the market views the company as a significant player in its industry. That’s despite a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio that isn’t applicable due to net losses. The price-to-sales ratio of 1.28 indicates that the stock is relatively affordable based on its revenue. Meanwhile, the enterprise value-to-revenue ratio of 6.46 suggests that investors are paying a premium for future growth. However, with a current ratio of 0.52 and total debt standing at $30.16 billion, it’s crucial for investors to be aware of the company’s leverage and liquidity position, as it can impact its financial stability.

Furthermore, while the stock is down 8% in the last year at writing, it’s essential to consider the potential for recovery and growth, especially given the company’s quarterly revenue growth of 23%. The forward annual dividend yield of 6.02% indicates a commitment to returning value to shareholders, even amidst financial challenges. Overall, Brookfield stock looks undervalued at these levels, especially given its future outlook.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

