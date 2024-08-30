Member Login
This 6.33% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This dividend stock pays out cash every single month and offers up some significant value for today’s investor.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Image source: Getty Images

Image source: Getty Images

Investors, forget side hustles. Investing in a monthly dividend stock can often outperform a side hustle when you consider the numbers. While a side hustle may yield extra cash, it often comes with additional expenses, time spent, and effort that can cut into your overall profit. In the long run, monthly dividends offer a more passive income stream with the potential for growth. This makes them a compelling option for those looking to enhance their financial well-being without sacrificing their free time. So, let’s consider one on the TSX today.

CT REIT

Canadian Tire Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is a unique investment opportunity on the TSX that focuses on properties leased primarily to Canadian Tire Corporation, a well-known retailer in Canada. With a market cap of around $2.5 billion, CT REIT specializes in retail and commercial real estate, boasting a portfolio that includes over 300 properties across the country. This gives it a solid foundation, as its success is closely tied to the performance of Canadian Tire stores. The REIT has been steadily growing its asset base and expanding its footprint, with an impressive occupancy rate of nearly 100%, making it a reliable choice for income-seeking investors.

One of the standout features of CT REIT is its attractive dividend yield, which hovers around 6%, providing a steady income stream for investors. The REIT’s strong financial performance is supported by long-term leases with Canadian Tire, which provides stability and reduces the risk of vacancy. Furthermore, CT REIT has a solid track record of increasing its distributions over time, making it an appealing option for retirees and long-term investors looking for consistent returns. With a focus on strategic property acquisitions and a strong anchor tenant, CT REIT combines growth potential with a reliable income stream, making it a gem in the Canadian real estate market.

Solid performance

Investors considering CT REIT after its recent earnings report should take note of the solid performance metrics that reflect the trust’s stability and growth potential. In the second quarter of 2024, CT REIT reported a 4.8% increase in property revenue, reaching $144.4 million, alongside a net operating income (NOI) rise of 4.4% to $114.9 million. This growth is largely attributed to successful lease negotiations, with rent escalations and additional income from property developments significantly contributing to the bottom line.

Plus, the occupancy rate remains impressively high at 99.4%, demonstrating the strong demand for its properties, particularly those leased to Canadian Tire Corporation, which accounts for over 90% of its rental income. Furthermore, CT REIT is actively expanding its portfolio with new investments and development projects aimed at enhancing its long-term value.

More to come

The trust announced a new $45.2 million investment expected to yield 6.00% and completed a successful property sale for $19 million, further showcasing its proactive approach to capital management. Plus, with a strong forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.91, CT REIT presents itself as a value opportunity in the REIT sector.

The trust boasts a solid forward annual dividend yield of around 6.33% at writing. This makes it an attractive option for income-seeking investors. Its recent quarterly revenue growth of 4.80% demonstrates resilience, and while the profit margin stands at a healthy 20.63%, the operating margin is impressive at 76.36%. However, it’s important to note the high payout ratio of nearly 98%, indicating that the trust is allocating most of its earnings towards dividends, which could raise concerns about sustainability in the long run.

Bottom line

CT REIT holds a strong position in the market, with 31.50% of shares held by insiders, reflecting confidence in the trust’s future performance. The trust’s recent financials highlight a net income of $116.8 million despite a quarterly earnings decline of 5.40%. With total cash of $30.9 million and a manageable debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45%, the REIT maintains a balanced financial position, which could provide stability during market fluctuations.

Investors should also keep an eye on the 52-week change of just 1.31%, indicating the stock’s relatively steady performance in a volatile market. Overall, CT REIT’s combination of solid dividends, robust operational metrics, and insider ownership makes it a compelling option for those looking to diversify their portfolios with a reliable income-generating investment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

