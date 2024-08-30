Member Login
This 7.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This 7.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

Sure, SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) has an incredibly high dividend yield, but is that enough to consider the stock long term?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) on the TSX is often considered a strong investment. This comes down to its solid portfolio of retail and mixed-use properties. These provide a reliable cash flow, making it attractive for income-seeking investors. Moreover, SmartCentres is actively expanding its development projects into residential and mixed-use spaces, tapping into the growing demand for urban living and amenities.

However, potential investors should be aware of the risks involved, particularly the current retail environment and changes in consumer shopping habits. This can impact the occupancy rates of its retail spaces. Additionally, economic fluctuations and rising interest rates could affect the real estate investment trust’s (REIT’s) financing costs and profitability, so it’s essential to weigh these factors when considering an investment in SmartCentres. So, let’s step on that scale!

SmartCentres

SmartCentres is a prominent real estate investment trust that specializes in the development and management of retail and mixed-use properties across Canada. With a strong focus on creating vibrant community hubs, SmartCentres boasts a diverse portfolio that includes well-known retail anchors like Walmart, Costco, and Home Depot, making it a go-to destination for shoppers. The REIT has strategically positioned itself in key urban markets, providing not just retail spaces but also opportunities for residential developments. These are increasingly in demand as cities expand and evolve. This approach not only enhances the tenant mix but also drives foot traffic, benefiting all businesses within its properties.

In addition to its retail focus, SmartCentres is venturing into mixed-use developments, recognizing the trend toward urban living. By incorporating residential units and amenities into its projects, the REIT is adapting to changing consumer preferences and the growing need for integrated living spaces. This shift not only diversifies its revenue streams but also aligns with the increasing demand for convenience and accessibility in urban areas. As SmartCentres continues to expand its portfolio and innovate its property offerings, it aims to create long-term value for its investors while responding to the evolving landscape of Canadian real estate.

Into earnings

Investors should take away a lot of optimism from SmartCentres REIT’s recent earnings report. This showcased a solid quarter with a 98.2% occupancy rate and impressive leasing activity. The REIT successfully leased approximately 272,000 square feet of space, resulting in strong rent growth of 8.5%. This demonstrated its ability to adapt and thrive in a competitive retail environment. The completion of the Millway rental project further highlights SmartCentres’s strategic focus on mixed-use developments that cater to the growing demand for urban living spaces. Moreover, the REIT’s strong financial foundation is reflected in its net rental income increase and ongoing commitment to expanding its development pipeline. This indicates a strong growth trajectory moving forward.

On the flip side, investors should be mindful of the potential risks associated with SmartCentres. While the financial results are promising, the REIT reported a slight decline in FFO per unit. This was mainly due to rising net interest expenses from higher rates. It underscores the importance of monitoring interest rate trends, as they could impact future profitability. Additionally, the challenges in the retail sector, especially with the shift toward online shopping, may pose ongoing risks to occupancy and rental rates. Nevertheless, SmartCentres’s proactive approach to development and diversification, along with its strong cash flow and liquidity position, suggests it remains well-equipped to navigate these challenges and continue delivering value to shareholders in the long run.

Is it valuable?

Investors should take away a mix of optimism and caution from the company’s recent earnings report. With a solid revenue growth of 8.1% year over year and a profit margin of 29.07%, the company demonstrates its ability to generate income effectively. Notably, its strong operating margin of 57.33% indicates efficient management and operational effectiveness. Plus, the forward annual dividend yield of 7.54% makes it an attractive option for income-seeking investors, especially given the potential for capital appreciation with a current market cap of $4.18 billion. These factors collectively point to a business that is well-positioned in the market, providing a stable foundation for growth.

However, there are some red flags that investors should keep an eye on. The quarterly earnings growth has taken a hit, showing a decline of 23.20% compared to the previous year. This raises concerns about profitability in the near term. Plus, the company carries a significant amount of debt, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88% and a current ratio of just 0.17, indicating potential liquidity issues. Overall, investors should weigh these strengths against the risks to determine if the stock aligns with their long-term investment strategy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Costco Wholesale, Home Depot, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

