Member Login
Home » Investing » Here’s How Much You Should Earn to Claim the Maximum CPP Benefit of $1,937.73!

Here’s How Much You Should Earn to Claim the Maximum CPP Benefit of $1,937.73!

Canadian retirees need to earn above the maximum pensionable earnings threshold of $68,000 to be eligible for the maximum CPP payout.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.

Source: Getty Images

The maximum CPP (Canada Pension Plan) benefit for a 65-year-old starting the payout in 2024 is $1,364.60. However, you can earn an additional 8.4% for every year the pension is delayed, increasing the maximum payout for a 70-year-old by 42% to $1,937.73.

But how can you earn the maximum CPP benefit in retirement? The CPP depends on multiple factors, such as your income during employment, the amount of the monthly contributions, and the length of these contributions.

What is the maximum pensionable earnings?

Canadian residents contribute to the CPP every month while employed. These premiums are taken from their monthly paychecks and are limited to a certain amount known as maximum pensionable earnings.

The maximum pensionable earnings threshold has increased from $47,200 in 2010 to $68,500 in 2024. So, anyone earning less than $68,500 in 2024 will pay lower premiums and will not receive the maximum CPP benefit in retirement.

Moreover, the Canadian government has increased the employee and employer contribution rate in the last five years from 4.95% to 5.95%. After adjusting for the basic exemption of $3,500, the maximum CPP contribution for employed individuals is $3,867.50, which is 5.95% of $65,000. The maximum CPP contribution amount for self-employed individuals will double to $7,735.

To be eligible for the maximum CPP payment in retirement, Canadians should earn more than the maximum pensionable earnings throughout their working lives.

However, given the rise in inflation, it is advisable to supplement the CPP payout with other income sources and lead a comfortable life in retirement. Let’s see how retirees can use quality dividend stocks to supplement their pension payments.

Hold TSX dividend stocks and earn regular income

Investing in quality dividend stocks can help you create a low-cost passive-income source and benefit from steady payouts over time. As dividends are not guaranteed, you need to identify a dividend stock with an attractive yield and the ability to maintain these payments across business cycles. Ideally, the company should increase its cash flow and earnings yearly, resulting in consistent dividend hikes and capital appreciation.

One such TSX dividend stock is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), which offers a tasty yield of 5.1%. Valued at $140 billion by market cap, TD Bank is among the largest banks in North America and has returned close to 700% to shareholders in the last 20 years after accounting for dividend reinvestments. Today, the TSX bank stock trades 25% below all-time highs, allowing you to buy a quality company at a discount.

The Canadian banking sector is highly regulated, allowing TD Bank to benefit from an entrenched position and stable cash flows. Additionally, TD Bank and its peers are fairly conservative, enabling them to focus on balance sheet strength rather than unsustainable growth. This business model allowed TD to maintain its dividends during the financial crash in 2009 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Priced at 10 times forward earnings, TD Bank stock is cheap and trades at a 6% discount to consensus price target estimates. After adjusting for dividends, cumulative returns may be closer to 11%. Income-seeking investors should identify similar fundamentally strong stocks and diversify their portfolios further, lowering overall investing risk.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 7.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) has an incredibly high dividend yield, but is that enough to consider the stock long term?

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Dividend Stocks That Could Rally in 2025

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay good dividends and still look cheap.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Rising Dividend Stocks That Should Benefit From Rate Cuts

| Andrew Walker

These dividend stocks are on a roll and could go much higher.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

The Best Stock to Buy With $10,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want an opportunity, this dividend stock offers it with shares down 18% from heights reached a few years…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 4 Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

| Robin Brown

Want to earn passive income tax-free? Check out these top dividend stocks to stash in your TFSA for the next…

Read more »

gas station, car, and 24-hour store
Dividend Stocks

Is ATD Stock a Buy Right Now?

| Andrew Button

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is down this year, but is it a bargain?

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $128 Per Month Tax Free

| Jitendra Parashar

You can add these two top TSX dividend stocks to your TFSA now to create a reliable source of monthly…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 6.33% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock pays out cash every single month and offers up some significant value for today's investor.

Read more »