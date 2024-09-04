Member Login
Home » Investing » E-Commerce Still Has Incredible Growth Ahead and These 2 Stocks Are Worth Checking Out

E-Commerce Still Has Incredible Growth Ahead and These 2 Stocks Are Worth Checking Out

Here are two top e-commerce giants long-term investors may want to consider for big time growth in the coming decades.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
e-commerce shopping getting a package

Source: Getty Images

The stock market has certainly been on quite the rollercoaster ride over the past year, but for the most part, it’s been up and to the right for many prominent growth stocks. For companies in the e-commerce sector, it’s been a relatively solid year as well, as investors focus on companies with long-term secular growth catalysts underpinning their business models.

For investors seeking top-tier e-commerce stocks to buy, here are two companies I think investors want to keep on their radar as buying opportunities at current levels.

Shopify

As one of the largest e-commerce companies, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is a Canadian giant with a global brand that’s worth considering. Serving millions of users, Shopify offers a platform where companies can manage sales, market their products and services and accept payments for their online orders. 

Shopify remains one of the most-searched stocks on the TSX due to its ongoing demand and share price. With a market capitalization of $128 billion, Shopify is a mega-cap tech stock known for its subscription solutions, which provide stable recurring revenue which investors clearly appreciate. 

In terms of the company’s financial performance, Shopify’s revenue grew by 25% in the second quarter of 2024. The company has established network effects in its entire business model, where a particular service or product improves the more people use it. In addition, Shopify operates a merchant-friendly business model that enables merchants to dictate pricing. It allows more merchants to use the platform, enabling Shopify Inc. to enhance its global presence.

Impressively, Shopify has penetrated 15% of retail business in North America, 11% in the Asia-Pacific region (excluding China) and 10% in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. These factors showcase Shopify’s dominance in the e-commerce industry, positioning the company well for gains over the long term. 

Amazon

An even more popular e-commerce company, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a global brand with billions of customers. Since the start of 2021, the company has made direct investments in its Canadian operations, totalling more than $50 billion. Amazon’s retail revenue represents approximately 80% of its total revenue, with the vast majority of its profitability generated from its Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud business. 

As one of the biggest breakthroughs of artificial intelligence in the last few years, Amazon plans to enhance its business in this segment. In addition, Amazon Prime and Amazon Web Services enable the company towards strong customer orientation and technological leading-edge products. Moreover, Amazon has continuously demonstrated its sustainability factor, providing satisfying results and innovations to investors. 

When it comes to growth initiatives, Amazon has been working on a number of unique verticals investors are clearly interested in. Indeed, this isn’t your average everyday e-commerce giant. The company is launching satellites into orbit to provide the best quality internet connection to users and is venturing into a multi-trillion-dollar healthcare business, acquiring One Medical platform and launching a subscription service for prescription medication. 

Regarding net sales, Amazon witnessed a 10% increase to US$148 billion in the second quarter of 2024. The company also reported an increase in its operating income from US$7.7 billion to US$14.7 billion year over year. That’s the kind of growth stock investors want to consider in this higher-valuation environment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

protect, safe, trust
Investing

Defensive Investing Is Important, So This Could Be the Smartest Move in the Market Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's one way investors looking to take a defensive posture on the market can do so, in this current macro…

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Invest $15K in This Dividend Stock for $1,038.96 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, TELUS (TSX:T) has been going through a lot on the TSX lately, but even just the dividend could make…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Buy 1,488 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $134/Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for stable passive income each month? This top dividend provider offers it up in bulk!

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

CPP Benefits: Should You Wait or Take Them Now?

| Andrew Button

If you invest in dividend stocks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) you may get enough dividends to delay your decision to…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks Set Up for Massive Earnings Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here are two TSX stocks due for another earnings rise just before we end this season.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Dividend Leaders: 3 TSX Stocks Paying Dividends Every 30 Days

| Sneha Nahata

These monthly dividend leaders are reliable choices for investors seeking steady income and high yield.

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Tech Stocks

Forget BCE Stock: 1 Cheaper Play for Passive Income and Gains

| Joey Frenette

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) and another dividend stock that may be worth keeping on your radar this summer.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Powerhouses: Canadian Stocks to Fuel Your Portfolio

| Sneha Nahata

Dividend powerhouses consistently pay and increase dividends, which reflects their financial strength and commitment to rewarding shareholders.

Read more »