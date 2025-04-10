Member Login
Home » Investing » Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Immediately With $1,000

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Immediately With $1,000

Want some oversold, Canadian stocks with a bright future? Then check out these!

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.

Source: Getty Images

Got $1,000 Canadian burning a hole in your pocket? It can be quite scary with the markets dropping. Yet if you want to dip your toes into the Canadian stock market, it’s a smart move. You might not be able to buy a bit of everything, but you can grab shares in a few solid Canadian companies while they’re cheap. Here are three interesting ones listed on the TSX that could be good homes for your $1,000.

Methanex

First up, we have Methanex (TSX:MX). These folks are the big cheese in the world of methanol. What’s methanol, you ask? It’s a key ingredient in tons of stuff, from plastics to fuels. Methanex has plants all over the globe from North and South America, to Europe and Asia. That’s some serious global reach! As of writing, its stock was around $37, climbing up slightly from 52-week lows.

Turning to earnings, in the last three months of 2024, Methanex made a net income of US$45 million, or US$0.67 per share. That’s better than the same time the year before! Its revenue for those three months was US$949 million, up almost 3%. Methanex also had a healthy US$879 million in cash and could borrow another US$500 million if needed. Being the world’s top dog in methanol and having operations everywhere gives it a big advantage. Its steady performance makes it a nice pick if you want some exposure to the chemical industry. With $1,000, you could certainly get your money’s worth from this Canadian stock.

Bausch

Next on our list is Bausch Health Companies (TSX: BHC). These guys are all about health! Bausch Health makes and sells a wide range of products from prescription drugs, medical devices, and those over-the-counter things you grab at the drugstore. Its main focus is on eyes, guts, and skin. As of writing, its stock was around $6.50, also slightly higher than 52-week lows.

In the last three months of 2024, Bausch Health brought in US$2.6 billion in revenue, a 6.3% jump from the year before. It also made a net income of US$93 million for that period. With a diverse range of health products and a presence in key medical areas, Bausch Health is a solid player in the healthcare world. Its recent numbers show it can grow its sales and manage things well. With your $1,000, you could certainly make a dent in that $1,000.

Gildan

Last but not least, we have Gildan Activewear (TSX: GIL). You probably own some of their stuff! Gildan is a big global maker and seller of comfy clothes like t-shirts, hoodies, and socks. It has a strong foothold in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. As of writing, its stock was around $53. And that’s a whopping 20% increase from 52-week lows!

In the last three months of 2024, Gildan had record sales of US$822 million, a 5% increase from the year before. Its profit per share was US$0.83, an 11% jump from the year before. Gildan also made more money on each sale because the cost of raw materials went down. With strong sales, a leading spot in the clothing biz, and a focus on keeping costs low and quality high, Gildan looks like a good choice. With your $1,000, you could potentially snag even more growth ahead.

Bottom line

Putting your $1,000 into these three Canadian companies gives you a nice little starter portfolio. You’d have a piece of the chemicals industry, healthcare, and consumer goods. All three have shown they can make money and have plans for the future. As always, do your own homework! Think about your own money goals and how much risk you’re comfortable with before you click that “buy” button.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Methanex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Person slides down a stair handrail
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Cargojet Stock at $70?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cargojet stock might be down, but don't let that scare you off. It's still a long-term opportunity.

Read more »

a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti
Stocks for Beginners

Prediction: Here are the Most Promising Canadian Stocks for 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These Canadian stocks show some of the best growth outlooks out there, so don't ignore them any longer.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Stocks for Beginners

Where Will CP Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CP stock has been showing signs of real growth lately, but will that peter out in the next few years?

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons I’m Considering Bombardier Stock for a $500 Investment This April

| Puja Tayal

Bombardier stock has dipped more than 12% after Trump tariffs came into effect on April 2. This stock is a…

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for some safe, long-term stocks? These Canadian stocks are where you should look first.

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Magna Stock in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna stock has sunk into the toilet, but it could now be one of the best undervalued stocks out there.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Invest $12,000 in Canadian Stocks for Reliable Dividends

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want reliable dividends? Here's a trio of stocks that can provide a juicy income stacked for growth, even with a…

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Dividend Stocks

Beginner Investors: 4 Top Canadians Stocks to Buy in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're new to investing and looking for some Canadian stocks that are worry free, here's where to go.

Read more »