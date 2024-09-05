Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks Under $100 to Buy in September

3 TSX Stocks Under $100 to Buy in September

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, these three under-$100 defensive stocks would be an excellent buy in this uncertain outlook.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Paper Canadian currency of various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Yesterday, the Bank of Canada cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%. It was the third straight interest rate cut by the central bank this year. Meanwhile, the rate cuts failed to improve investors’ sentiments as the S&P/TSX Composite Index closed flat yesterday. The weak economic data from the United States have raised fears of a slowdown. Amid the uncertain outlook, I expect the equity markets to remain volatile this month. So, you can buy the following three defensive TSX stocks under $100 to strengthen your portfolios.

Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX:H) operates a low-risk utility business, meeting the electricity needs of 1.5 million customers. With 99% of its business rate-regulated, the company’s financials are less susceptible to market volatility. It has also adopted several cost-cutting initiatives, including outsourcing certain activities and adopting strategic sourcing initiatives, leading to cost savings of $1.5 billion since 2016. Supported by solid financials, the company has delivered over 120% returns over the last five years at an annualized rate of 17.1%.

Electricity demand is rising amid growing awareness and policy changes to reduce pollution. The growing demand for electricity could benefit Hydro One by expanding its addressable market. Meanwhile, the company is expanding its asset base with a planned capital investment of $11.8 billion from 2022–2027. Amid these planned investments, the company’s management expects its EPS (earnings per share) to grow by 5-7% annually. Its financial position also looks healthy, with liquidity of $3.9 billion.

Moreover, Hydro One has raised its dividends at an annualized rate of 5% from 2016 to 2022. Its forward dividend yield currently stands at 2.7%, and the management expects to raise its dividend at an annualized rate of 6% through 2027. Considering all these factors, I believe Hydro One would be an excellent buy.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), which operates 16,803 convenience stores across several countries, would be my second pick. Yesterday, the company reported its first-quarter earnings for fiscal 2025, which ended on July 21. Its topline during the quarter grew by 17% amid growth across its three segments. The contributions from the acquisitions over the last four quarters and growth in its wholesale fuel business boosted its topline. However, weak fuel prices and a decline in same-store sales offset some of the growth. The company’s management has blamed the decline in discretionary spending amid the challenging macro environment for its weak same-store sales.

Meanwhile, ATD is focused on delivering value offerings and growing its loyalty membership program through personalized offerings and savings to boost its same-store sales. Given the highly fragmented United States retail market, the company continues to expand its footprint through strategic acquisitions. It recently signed an agreement to acquire 279 company-operated convenience stores from Giant Eagle for $1.6 billion. Besides, its “10 For The Win,” a five-year strategy, could also support its financial growth in the coming years. Considering all these factors, I believe ATD would be an excellent buy at these levels.

Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) has increased dividends for 52 years, the longest record for consistent dividend growth by a Canadian public company. Its forward yield is currently at a juicy 5.2%. The company’s low-risk electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution businesses provide more visibility over its cash flows, allowing it to raise its dividends consistently.

Meanwhile, the company expects to invest between $4.3-$4.7 billion from 2024 to 2026, expanding its rate base at an annualized rate of 3.5-4.3%. Besides, the company is growing its renewable energy assets with a 1.3 gigawatts project pipeline. Given these growth initiatives, I believe Canadian Utilities is well-equipped to maintain its dividend growth, thus making it an attractive buy in this volatile environment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for Stress-Free Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, consistent dividend payments, and healthy growth prospects, these three dividend stocks could deliver stress-free passive…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 Magnificent Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in September

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, these three high-yield dividend stocks could be excellent buys this month.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of great stocks to buy on the market. Here's a look at a duo of options that…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Tax-Free Gains

| Andrew Button

Brookfield (TSX:BN) stock could be a good long-term TFSA hold.

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Dividend Stocks

Want the Maximum CPP Benefit? Here’s How to Pump Your Payouts

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, CPP is great and all, but what if you could max it out to the highest point and then…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Grab This 6.2% Dividend Yield Before it’s Gone!

| Kay Ng

Don't miss out on the opportunity to earn passive income from this big dividend bank stock that has turnaround potential.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian companies have fundamentally strong businesses and resilient payouts. Moreover, they offer a high yield of at least 7%.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

This 6.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is a Top Option for Safe Income

| Sneha Nahata

This high-yield dividend stock stands out for its stellar dividend payments, growth history, and sustainable payouts.

Read more »