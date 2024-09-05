Member Login
Grab This 6.2% Dividend Yield Before it’s Gone!

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to earn passive income from this big dividend bank stock that has turnaround potential.

Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Image source: Getty Images

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is up about 30% from its 52-week low, but there’s still an incredible opportunity to capitalize on this gold mine. With a staggering dividend yield of nearly 6.2%, this stock offers a lucrative passive income stream — perfect for savvy investors seeking to enhance their diversified portfolios with reliable returns. Don’t miss out on the chance to benefit from the dividend tax credit; act now to secure your shares before the next big dividend payout with an ex-div date of October 2!

Bank of Nova Scotia’s recent performance

In the latest fiscal report, Bank of Nova Scotia posted a 5% revenue increase, reaching $25.1 billion. This was largely driven by a 5.4% rise in net interest income, totalling $14.3 billion, and a 4.5% increase in non-interest income, which reached $10.8 billion.

Despite these positive figures, the bank faced challenges, including a 39% surge in provisions for credit losses (PCL) (which is money set aside in an environment of heightened credit risk) and a 5.9% rise in non-interest expenses. As a result, net income grew modestly by less than 2% to $6.1 billion, and diluted earnings per share declined slightly by 1.5% to $4.66.

Long-term growth potential

Looking ahead, Bank of Nova Scotia has significant potential for substantial returns through a multi-year turnaround. Currently, the stock has underperformed compared to its Canadian banking peers, with the sector (using BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF as a proxy) doubling BNS’s returns over the past decade, as shown in the graph below. However, the bank’s strategic moves signal a promising future.

BNS Total Return Level Chart

BNS and ZEB Total Return Level data by YCharts

For instance, Scotiabank recently announced the acquisition of a 14.9% stake in KeyCorp, a deal poised to close in fiscal 2025, pending regulatory approval. This acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings by $300 to $350 million, which would represent a 4% boost to the bank’s earnings. Additionally, it could enhance returns on equity by 0.45%, marking a positive step in the right direction.

Strategic expansion and operational efficiency

Currently, Scotiabank generates more than 40% of its revenues from international operations, primarily in Latin America. Its focus on expanding in higher-growth (but higher risk) emerging markets could unlock substantial revenue potential and drive overall performance improvements. With effective execution of its growth strategy, coupled with enhanced operational efficiency and cost control, the bank could be well-positioned for increased earnings growth and stability.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Scotiabank’s stock is currently trading 14% below its multi-year high of around $80 per share, indicating a promising upside potential of approximately 16%. More importantly, a successful multi-year turnaround could deliver impressive total returns with a compound annual growth rate of 11-14% over the next five years.

What investors are getting is a high-yield dividend stock with significant growth potential. Secure your shares of Bank of Nova Scotia today and position yourself for exceptional returns prospects and a steady income stream. For example, a $10,000 investment would make approximately $617 in passive income a year, showcasing the blue-chip stock’s strong income-generating capabilities.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

