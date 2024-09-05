The Ultimate TSX Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Member Login
Don’t get complicated. Keep it simple and invest in this top TSX stock if you’ve only got $1,000 to spare.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Imagine this: you start with just $1,000, and with the power of investing, that small sum could snowball into a significant amount over time. The magic lies in compound interest, where your earnings start to generate their own earnings. By consistently investing in stocks, mutual funds, or other financial instruments and giving it time to grow, your initial $1,000 can potentially multiply many times over.

Patience is key. It’s all about letting your investments ride the waves of the market, reinvesting your dividends, and watching as that modest start turns into something truly impressive! So, let’s look at how to make that $1,000 into something not just good but great.

Where to start

When you’re starting with just $1,000, dividends can be your secret weapon in the investing world. Dividends are regular payments made by companies to their shareholders, usually from profits. Even if your initial investment is small, these payouts can add up over time. Thus providing you with a steady stream of income that can be reinvested to buy more shares. This reinvestment, known as compounding, helps your money grow faster, turning those small payments into a larger overall return.

Moreover, dividend-paying stocks tend to be from established companies with a track record of stability. This means that your $1,000 is not only working to generate income but is also invested in companies that are generally less volatile. Over time, this combination of income and potential growth can make your initial $1,000 investment more substantial. Thus helping you build wealth steadily and reliably. So, dividends aren’t just a nice bonus; they’re a powerful tool for growing your investment over time.

Where to look

If you’re starting with just $1,000, some of the best industries to consider are technology, healthcare, and consumer staples. The tech sector, for instance, is known for its rapid growth and innovation, with established companies and emerging startups consistently pushing boundaries. Even a small investment in this industry can yield significant returns over time as these companies often reinvest profits into developing new products and expanding their market reach. Plus, tech stocks tend to have strong growth potential. This can help your $1,000 grow faster than in more traditional sectors.

Healthcare is another great choice, especially with an aging global population and continuous advancements in medical technology. Companies involved in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices offer stability and growth potential, making them solid investments even with a smaller amount of capital. Lastly, consumer staples, the items we simply cannot live without, are essential and tend to perform well regardless of economic conditions. Investing in companies within this industry can provide steady returns and a degree of safety, helping your $1,000 grow steadily over time.

The perfect choice

If you’re considering investing just $1,000, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF (TSX:XQLT) on the TSX could be an excellent option. This is due to its diversified exposure and focus on quality companies. XQLT is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks high-quality companies with strong fundamentals. This includes stable earnings, solid balance sheets, and strong returns on equity. This focus on quality makes it a relatively safer investment. And that’s ideal when you’re starting with a smaller amount. Plus, as an ETF, it automatically spreads your investment across multiple companies, reducing risk compared to investing in a single stock.

Another reason XQLT is appealing for a $1,000 investment is its growth potential. The companies included in the ETF are leaders in their respective industries, often with robust growth prospects. This means your investment can benefit from both the stability of established companies and the potential upside as these companies continue to expand. Moreover, ETFs like XQLT typically have lower management fees compared to mutual funds, which means more of your investment works for you. Overall, it’s a smart, low-maintenance option for growing a small initial investment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in iShares Msci Usa Quality Factor Index ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

