These 2 Canadian Stocks Are Next in Line to Pop

These two stocks are sure to pop as earnings bring in even more earnings for these stellar sectors.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard

Image source: Getty Images.

Earnings can be a fantastic catalyst for growth because they provide a clear snapshot of a company’s financial health and performance. When a company reports strong earnings, it often boosts investor confidence, leading to increased demand for its stock. This can drive up the share price, creating a positive feedback loop where higher stock prices attract more investors.

Furthermore, solid earnings give companies the financial muscle to reinvest in their operations, expand their offerings, and even explore new markets, setting the stage for future growth. So, when earnings reports come out, they can really ignite enthusiasm and momentum, making them a key driver for growth in the market! With that in mind, let’s look at two coming up.

Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) earnings could be a delightful catalyst for further returns, particularly as the company continues to show impressive growth across its operations. With a market cap of approximately $38.74 billion and a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 36.89, Dollarama has positioned itself as a key player in the discount retail space. Right now, Dollarama is thriving on the consistent demand for affordable essentials.

In its last quarter, Dollarama reported an 8.6% increase in sales, driven by a 5.6% growth in comparable store sales. This strong performance combined with a remarkable 22.2% increase in diluted net earnings per share. It showed the company’s ability to capitalize on customer demand, especially as consumers increasingly seek value in their purchases.

The expansion of Dollarama’s international footprint through its investment in Dollarcity is another promising sign for future growth. With plans to increase its store count to 1,050 in Latin America by 2031, the company is tapping into a lucrative market with significant untapped potential. This strategic move not only diversifies its revenue streams. It also positions Dollarama to benefit from the growing consumer base in these regions. Furthermore, with solid earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin of 29.7% and effective cost management leading to lower logistics expenses, Dollarama is well-equipped to maintain its profitability while investing in expansion.

Plus, Dollarama’s commitment to returning value to shareholders, as seen in its share-repurchase program and regular dividend payouts, adds another layer of appeal. With a forward annual dividend yield of 0.27% and a modest payout ratio of 8.23%, the company demonstrates its ability to reward investors. All while investing in its growth. As the company continues to enhance its earnings and expand its market presence, holding Dollarama stock could lead to sweet returns — especially for investors looking to capitalize on a strong, growing brand in the retail sector!

Transcontinental

Transcontinental (TSX:TCL.A) has the potential to provide more returns, particularly as the company has shown resilience and adaptability in a challenging market. With a market cap of about $1.45 billion and a trailing P/E ratio of 15.84, Transcontinental offers an attractive valuation compared to its earnings. Recent earnings reports highlighted a strong performance in the Packaging Sector, with adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization increasing by 1.0%. This was fuelled by a strategic shift toward higher value-added products. Despite a decrease in overall revenues, the company’s focus on cost reduction and improving its product mix bodes well for future profitability.

Moreover, Transcontinental’s recent initiatives, such as the rollout of raddar in its Retail Services and Printing Sector, are expected to drive growth and enhance customer engagement. The positive customer response to this innovative product indicates that the company is not only addressing current market demands. It’s also positioning itself for long-term success. With a solid adjusted net earnings growth of 37.4% in the first half of fiscal 2024, there is a clear trend of improving operational efficiency that can translate into higher returns for investors in the near future.

Finally, the company’s commitment to reducing its net indebtedness while generating significant cash flows from operating activities creates a strong foundation for sustained growth. Transcontinental is strategically balancing its investments and returning capital to shareholders. The stock now offers a forward annual dividend yield of 5.36% that offers attractive passive income. As the company continues to execute its profitability and financial improvement program, it could lead to enhanced earnings. Consequently, there will be greater returns for investors who decide to hold or buy into this promising stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Transcontinental. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

