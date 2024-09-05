Member Login
Home » Investing » This 5.6% Delicious Dividend Stock is My Pick for Instant Income

This 5.6% Delicious Dividend Stock is My Pick for Instant Income

Emera stock (TSX:EMA) could be a top dividend stock to consider for those seeking out long-term, monthly income!

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline

Image source: Getty Images

Finding a monthly dividend stock is getting into the best of the best. These provide a steady and predictable income stream, which is particularly helpful for retirees or anyone looking to supplement their monthly budget.

Unlike quarterly dividends, monthly dividends align better with most people’s regular expenses, making it easier to manage cash flow. Plus, reinvesting these dividends can compound your returns more frequently, potentially growing your investment faster over time. It’s like getting a regular paycheque from your investments, adding an extra layer of financial security and flexibility to your portfolio. So, let’s get into one every investor should consider.

Emera

Emera (TSX:EMA) is a solid choice for investors who are looking for stability and steady income, especially in the utility sector. As a leading energy and services company based in Canada, Emera operates across North America with a focus on clean energy and reliable power delivery. What makes Emera particularly appealing is its consistent track record of dividend payments. This is a key draw for income-focused investors. With a strong commitment to renewable energy and a diversified portfolio, Emera is well-positioned to continue providing stable returns even in uncertain market conditions.

Furthermore, Emera’s stock is known for its relatively low volatility compared to more growth-oriented sectors. This makes it a less risky option for those who prioritize capital preservation along with income. The company has a history of increasing its dividends, offering investors the potential for growing income over time. This combination of reliable dividends and a focus on sustainable energy solutions makes Emera a strong candidate for long-term, income-seeking investors. Especially those who want to add some stability to their portfolios.

Into earnings

Emera’s recent earnings report for Q2 2024 provided a mixed bag of results that investors should take note of. On the positive side, Emera saw a substantial increase in reported net income per share, jumping from $0.10 in Q2 2023 to $0.45 in Q2 2024. This was largely thanks to a gain from the strategic sale of their Labrador Island Link (LIL) equity interest. Additionally, their Florida operations, particularly Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas, performed well, benefiting from robust customer growth and new base rates. This helped to bolster overall earnings.

However, it wasn’t complete perfection. Emera’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) actually decreased to $0.53 from $0.60 in the same quarter last year, driven by higher corporate costs. This included increased interest expenses and losses from foreign exchange translations. Earnings from Nova Scotia Power and New Mexico Gas Company were also down due to higher operating costs and investments in reliability. Despite these challenges, Emera is actively working on strengthening its balance sheet and remains committed to its $2.9 billion capital deployment for the year, which is expected to support future growth​.

Still valuable

Emera stock remains a valuable option for investors due to its combination of strong financial fundamentals and attractive dividend yield. Trading at around $50.75 with a forward Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.8, Emera offers a reasonable valuation, particularly given its stability in the utility sector. The company’s market cap stands at a solid $14.6 billion, with a consistent operating margin of 12.2%. This highlights its ability to generate steady income. Furthermore, Emera’s quarterly revenue growth of 14% year-over-year and a significant 234% growth in quarterly earnings demonstrate its robust performance despite economic challenges.

One of the standout features of Emera for income-focused investors is its forward annual dividend yield of 5.6%, with a reliable dividend history. Although the payout ratio is high at 110.6%, which may raise some concerns, the company’s strong operating cash flow of $2.5 billion suggests it has the resources to maintain its dividends. Additionally, with a book value per share of $38.59, investors are buying into a company with solid assets backing its stock price. All these factors make Emera a strong option for those looking for a stable, income-generating investment in a diversified portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Aerial view of a wind farm
Dividend Stocks

This Renewable Energy Giant Could Power Your Portfolio for Decades

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) could be the clean energy stock long-term investors want to consider right now.

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

| Andrew Walker

These stocks should benefit as interest rates decline.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Canadian Stocks Are Next in Line to Pop

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks are sure to pop as earnings bring in even more earnings for these stellar sectors.

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

What’s Going on With Pizza Pizza Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Pizza Pizza (TSX:PZA) continues to offer a delicious dividend for investors, but is that enough?

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $180 Per Month Tax Free!

| Demetris Afxentiou

Passive-income stocks left to grow on their own are some of the best long-term ways to build your portfolio. Here's…

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Kay Ng

For long-term investors, these three stocks offer stability and should become much more valuable in a decade.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

We’re Only Getting Older: A Top Stock That Benefits From an Aging Population

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides the expected surge in the population aged 85 and older, this top stock could also benefit from sliding interest…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Top REITs in Canada for Stable Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

REITs can be a great way to make extra cash, and these three offer not just income, but safety in…

Read more »