3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Today

Wondering what dividend stocks could deliver substantial upside from today? These three Canadian dividend stocks are worth doubling up on.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin has worked as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and daughters.
Published
| More on:
stock analysis

It has been a rough couple of years for many Canadian dividend stocks. Elevated interest rates have caused income-focused investors to prioritize safe bonds and GICs (guaranteed investment certificates) over dividend stocks.

Likewise, many dividend stocks utilize a lot of debt in their capital structure. Elevated rates have impacted their bottom line.

However, with interest rates coming down, now may be the ideal time to start looking at quality dividend stocks again. Here are three Canadian dividend stocks to take a shot at today.

An apartment REIT for income, growth, and value

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:HOM.UN) is not a household name for most Canadians. That is because its garden-style apartment portfolio resides mostly in the U.S. sunbelt states (like Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma).

States like Texas are experiencing some of the fastest population and economic growth trends in all of North America. This is a favourable long-term trend for the REIT.

A massive amount of apartment supply has hit these markets in 2024. Near-term, that has hindered rental rate growth. Fortunately, the market is absorbing that supply in an orderly fashion and BSR’s rental rates have held up well.

The good news is that new supply is set to rapidly decline in 2025. All that means is that BSR could once again see very strong rental growth resume in its core Texas markets.

This REIT has a strong, well-hedged balance sheet. Likewise, the stock trades at a substantial discount to its U.S. peers (despite just as good or better fundamentals).

This dividend stock has been opportunistically buying back units. It also increased its distribution by 8% recently. BSR REIT yields 4.1% right now.

This REIT is a solid stock for predictable dividends

Another Canadian dividend stock to look at adding today is Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN). It may not be the fastest-growing stock. However, if it is stable returns and income that you want, that is what you will get with Granite.

It owns a portfolio of institutional quality industrial properties in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The REIT has high-end, investment-grade tenants with a majority of leases lasting over five years.

This REIT has a fortress-like balance sheet that can withstand a tough economy. Likewise, it has well-located assets and a prudent management team.

GRT.UN yields 4.3% today. That is likely better than you will do with a GIC today. Also, it has increased its distribution for 12 consecutive years. If it can continue to execute, there is no reason why its distributions shouldn’t keep rising in the years ahead.

A top infrastructure stock for dividends

If you aren’t interested in real estate but still want a solid yield, Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) is a good bet. It provides a long list of infrastructure services to the energy industry in Western Canada. In many instances, its pipelines and midstream assets are the only way an energy producer can get their energy to market.

Pembina has done a great job of optimizing its assets to yield maximum free cash flow. Today, it stands with a sector-leading balance sheet that allows for ample investment flexibility.

Construction just commenced at its LNG (liquified natural gas) export facility in British Columbia. That could certainly contribute to its longer-term growth outlook.

This Canadian dividend stock yields 5%. It has also been growing its dividend by a low-single-digit rate in the past few years. There could be more income growth for patient investors in the years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends BSR Real Estate Investment Trust, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

