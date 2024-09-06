Member Login
I Just Bought More of These 2 Bargain Stocks

I Just Bought More of These 2 Bargain Stocks

Investing in cheap TSX stocks such as Ensign Energy Services can help you beat the broader markets over time.

Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Image source: Getty Images

Investors such as Warren Buffett and Benjamin Graham have popularized investing in undervalued stocks. As not every cheap stock is a good buy, it’s essential to identify a portfolio of companies that trade below their intrinsic value and are positioned to deliver outsized returns when investor sentiment improves. Here are two such cheap TSX stocks you can buy right now.

Ensign Energy Services stock

Valued at $448 million by market cap, Ensign Energy Services (TSX:ESI) provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada and the U.S.

Down 90% from all-time highs, Ensign Energy Services might be on the cusp of a turnaround despite a challenging macro environment. In the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, Ensign Energy Services reported revenue of $392 million, compared to $433 million in the year-ago period. Its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) fell by 14% year over year to $100.2 million, while funds flow from operations fell 16% to $98.3 million.

However, the company is strengthening its balance sheet and repaid $78.9 million of debt in Q2. Since the start of 2023, it has repaid close to $308 million of debt and expects to reduce its debt balance by $292 million by the end of 2025. Moreover, Ensign reduced its interest expense by 19% to $25.5 million and should benefit from a lower-rate environment in the next 12 months.

Ensign Energy has reported a free cash flow of $269 million in the last four quarters. So, the TSX energy stock trades at a trailing free cash flow multiple of just two times, which is really cheap. Analysts remain bullish and expect the energy infrastructure company to gain over 50% in the next 12 months.

Data Communications Management stock

Another small-cap stock on my watchlist is Data Communications Management (TSX:DCM). Valued at $162 million by market cap, Data Communications provides marketing and workflow solutions that aim to solve branding, communications, logistics, and regulatory challenges in North America. It primarily serves companies in regulated sectors such as finance, insurance, healthcare, lottery, and gaming.

In Q2 of 2024, Data Communications reported revenue of $125.8 million, up 5.7% year over year. Its gross profit rose 7.2% to $34.3 million, while its gross margin improved by 40 basis points to 27.3%.

Data Communications grew its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) by 22.2% to $16.9 million, increasing its margin from 11.6% to 13.4% in the last 12 months. The company’s net debt stood at $75 million, down almost 50% since it acquired Moore Canada Corp (MCC) 12 months ago.

Data Communications is focused on delivering post-integration priorities, which include consolidating its plant network and integrating legacy MCC systems.

Its improving profit margins have enabled Data Communications to report a free cash flow of $21.2 million in the last five months. So, priced at 7.6 times trailing free cash flow, DCM stock is forecast to surge roughly 90% in the next 12 months, given consensus price target estimates.

The Foolish takeaway

It’s essential to understand that the two companies discussed here are small-cap stocks that are more vulnerable to macroeconomic shocks than their large-cap counterparts. Investors should identify other profitable companies trading at a cheap valuation and diversify their portfolios further.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

