Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 2 Stocks I’m Loading Up on in 2024

2 Stocks I’m Loading Up on in 2024

Here are two of the most attractive growth stocks from your portfolio that I’m loading up on in 2024.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
work from home

Image source: Getty Images

As the stock market continues to rally to new heights in 2024, investors are finding it increasingly difficult to identify fundamentally strong stocks that haven’t already surged. With many stocks reaching new highs, it’s essential to focus on companies with solid fundamentals and promising growth prospects, irrespective of their recent stock price movements.

In this article, I’ll highlight two Canadian stocks that I’m loading up on in 2024. Interestingly, one of these stocks has seen solid gains in recent months while the other has been largely overlooked by the broader market, making it an attractive stock to buy on the dip for long-term investors.

Aritzia stock

The first top Canadian stock I recently bought is Aritzia (TSX:ATZ). This Vancouver-headquartered apparel designer and retailer has been on my watchlist for some time now. But the recent rally in its share prices, which was mainly fueled by its ability to continue delivering revenue growth even amid a difficult economic environment, has made it a more compelling buy.

After witnessing 47% value erosion in the previous couple of years, ATZ stock staged a handsome recovery in 2024. The stock currently trades at $45.29 per share with a market cap of $5.1 billion with nearly 65% year-to-date gains.

In its fiscal year 2024 (ended in February 2023), Aritzia’s total revenue rose 6.2% YoY (year over year) to $2.3 billion. However, negative factors such as inflationary pressures and weak consumer spending drove its adjusted annual earnings down by 50.5% YoY to $0.92 per share. On the positive side, the company’s financial growth trend showed signs of improvement in the latest quarter ended in May 2024. Its revenue during the quarter rose 7.8% YoY to $498.6 million due mainly to a 13% increase in its sales in the United States. Its adjusted quarterly earnings also jumped by 120% from a year ago to $0.22 per share.

Despite a challenging consumer environment, Aritzia’s consistent focus on aggressive real estate expansion and increasing brand visibility, especially in the United States, brightens its long-term growth outlook, making it one of the most attractive growth stocks in my portfolio.

BlackBerry stock

Unlike Aritzia, BlackBerry (TSX:BB) hasn’t seen much appreciation of late. In fact, the share prices of this Waterloo-based cybersecurity and IoT (Internet of Things) company have tanked by 34% so far in 2024 to currently trade at $3.10 per share with a market cap of $1.8 billion. With this, this tech stock has underperformed the broader market by a wide margin as the TSX Composite currently trades with solid 9.7% year-to-date gains.

Although a global economic slowdown has affected the demand for BlackBerry’s cybersecurity solutions of late, its IoT segment revenues continue to rise. In the quarter that ended in May, its IoT sales climbed by 18% YoY to $53 million, mainly due to the strong demand for its QNX software.

As BlackBerry continues to work on advanced technological solutions for the automotive industry, the long-term growth outlook for its IoT segment looks promising. Additionally, I expect demand for its reliable enterprise cybersecurity solutions to rebound as global economic conditions improve, which could lead to a sharp rally in its share prices.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Aritzia and BlackBerry. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Glass piggy bank
Stocks for Beginners

3 Things You Need to Know If You Buy Canadian Western Bank Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) recently received approval to be taken over by National Bank, so what should investors do now?

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Top TSX Stocks for Your $7,000 Contribution

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

All three of these stocks are one thing: essential. That's why each has become a blue-chip stock that's perfect for…

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Stocks for Beginners

How Much Longer Will Air Canada Stock Underperform the TSX Composite?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some of the key reasons why I don’t expect Air Canada stock to continue underperforming the TSX Composite…

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

This 5.6% Delicious Dividend Stock is My Pick for Instant Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Emera stock (TSX:EMA) could be a top dividend stock to consider for those seeking out long-term, monthly income!

Read more »

clock time
Top TSX Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks for the Rest of 2024

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some of the top Canadian stocks to buy right now? Here's a look at two options that are…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Top REITs in Canada for Stable Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

REITs can be a great way to make extra cash, and these three offer not just income, but safety in…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 Bargain-Basement Canadian Stocks With Up to 7% Dividend Yields

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Snatch up 3 quality companies at a discount, all while benefiting from solid dividends and the stability of a well-regulated…

Read more »

Value for money
Stocks for Beginners

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 2 Value Stocks for Years

| Jitendra Parashar

You can expect to earn solid returns on investments in the years to come by investing in these two value…

Read more »