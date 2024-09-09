Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Affordable Passive-Income Stocks That Pay Monthly

These TSX stocks have fundamentally strong business to support their monthly payouts. Moreover, these passive-income stocks offer high yield.

Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

Monthly dividend stocks are an attractive investment due to their frequent payouts, which boost passive income and help meet regular financial commitments. Thankfully, the TSX has a few fundamentally strong stocks that generate steady passive income. Additionally, these stocks are currently trading at attractive prices and are affordable to all investors.

Against this background, let’s look at two Canadian stocks that pay monthly dividends.

NorthWest Healthcare

Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is a top stock that pays dividends every 30 days. This real estate investment trust (REIT) focuses on high-quality healthcare properties, a sector known for its stability and consistent demand, which, in turn, supports its solid financials and regular dividend payouts.

Northwest Healthcare’s portfolio includes various healthcare facilities, with tenants ranging from large hospital operators to healthcare practitioners, many of whom are backed by government funding. This ensures steady, reliable rental income, which is crucial for the REIT’s financial health and ability to pay dividends.

At the end of the second quarter (Q2 2024), Northwest reported an impressive occupancy rate of around 97%, with a weighted average lease expiry term of 13.4 years. Over 85% of these leases are indexed to inflation, meaning rental income adjusts upward in response to inflationary pressures, further securing cash flow.

As of June 30, 2024, the REIT’s global rent collection rate was nearly 99%. Moreover, Northwest executed 810,000 square feet of leasing deals in the first half of the year, with a retention rate exceeding 80%. These figures show the solid demand for its properties. Northwest has been divesting non-core assets to bolster its balance sheet and enhance liquidity. These strategic sales have helped reduce Northwest’s consolidated debt to gross book value to 47.1%, including convertible debentures.

With its strong portfolio and efforts to streamline operations, Northwest is well-positioned to maintain steady cash flow and dividend payments, even in challenging economic times. Further, the recent rate cut by the Bank of Canada suggests that the borrowing costs will decline, adding another catalyst to real estate investments like NorthWest.

The essential nature of healthcare services and its high-quality tenant base means demand for Northwest’s properties will remain strong. The REIT currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.03 per share, translating to a high yield of over 7.2%.

Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) should be on your radar for monthly passive income. The energy company acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas assets and pays a monthly dividend of $0.061 per share. This translates into an annualized yield of 7.5%, making Whitecap an attractive option for income-focused investors.

Whitecap boasts a strong portfolio of low-decline, high-value reserves that fuel its production volumes and financial performance. This financial strength makes its payouts reliable. Notably, the company’s funds flow per share has risen at an average annualized rate of 13% since 2010. This growth was driven by the continued increase in production and supported shareholder-friendly moves such as stock buybacks and dividend payouts.

The company continues to expand its production in 2024, which will support its revenues and funds flow and enable Whitecap to boost its shareholder value through dividends. In the long term, Whitecap Resources is well-positioned to sustain its payouts. Its high-quality assets, increasing average production volumes, debt reduction, and strengthening its balance sheet augur well for future growth, supporting its monthly dividend distributions.

In summary, Whitecap Resources could be a solid addition to any dividend-focused investment portfolio due to its high yield, consistent growth, and focus on rewarding its shareholders.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

