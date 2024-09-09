Member Login
3 TSX Dividend Stocks With Room to Keep Growing

Here’s why income-seeking Canadians can consider gaining exposure to TSX dividend stocks such as Quebecor right now.

Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Investing in dividend growth stocks is a low-cost strategy for Canadians looking to begin a recurring income stream. Typically, companies that have grown their dividends at a consistent pace have outperformed the broader TSX index over time.

Given their strong history of dividend growth, here are three such TSX dividend stocks you can consider buying today.

E-L Financial stock

Valued at a market cap of $4.60 billion by market cap, E-L Financial (TSX:ELF) operates as an investment and insurance in Canada. It has two primary business segments that include the following:

  • E-L Corporate: The business owns investments in equities and fixed-income securities through pooled funds and other investment companies.
  • Empire Life: The business underwrites life and health insurance policies, wealth management products, group plans, and other financial services.

E-L Financial has returned close to 90% to shareholders in the last 10 years. However, after adjusting for dividend reinvestments, cumulative returns are closer to 150%. The company pays shareholders an annual dividend of $15 per share, indicating a forward yield of 1.13%, which might not seem much. However, investors should note that these payouts have risen by more than 40% annually in the past decade, significantly enhancing the yield at cost.

Given its outstanding share count, E-L Financial pays around $51 million to shareholders in annual dividends. Comparatively, its free cash flow in the last 12 months has totalled $750 million, indicating a payout ratio of less than 10%.

Quebecor stock

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) operates in the telecom, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its services include television distribution, internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services.

Quebecor, valued at $8 billion by market cap, pays shareholders an annual dividend of $1.30 per share, indicating a forward yield of almost 4%. Further, these payouts have risen 38% annually in the last decade. Since September 2014, the TSX tech stock has almost tripled investor returns after adjusting for dividend reinvestments.

The company’s annual dividend payments total around $213 million, while its free cash flow in the last 12 months is much higher at $1.14 billion. Priced at 10 times forward earnings, the tech stock trades at an 18% discount to consensus price target estimates.

North American Construction Group stock

The final TSX dividend stock on my list is North American Construction Group (TSX:NOA), which offers equipment maintenance and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the U.S., and Australia.

Valued at $652 million by market cap, North American Construction pays shareholders an annual dividend of $0.40 per share, indicating a forward yield of 1.6%. These payouts have risen by 25.9% annually, which is exceptional for a company in the energy equipment and services sector.

With $11 million in annual dividend payments, North American Construction has more than doubled its free cash flow from $29.5 million in 2020 to $67.6 million in 2023.

Priced at just six time forward earnings, the TSX stock is cheap, given that adjusted earnings are forecast to expand by 11% annually in the next five years. Analysts remain bullish and expect the stock to surge by 60%, given consensus price target estimates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

