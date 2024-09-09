Member Login
Home » Investing » A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Enbridge Stock Right Now

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Enbridge Stock Right Now

Enbridge stock (TSX:ENB) has long been one of the best dividend payers out there. But, perhaps it might be time to move on.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) has long been a Canadian stock market darling, offering investors a reliable income stream thanks to its robust dividend yield and steady growth. With its extensive pipeline network and involvement in energy infrastructure, Enbridge stock enjoyed years of success, driven by stable cash flows and a solid business model in the energy sector.

However, the future might not be as bright due to growing environmental concerns, regulatory pressures, and the global shift towards renewable energy. These factors could challenge Enbridge’s traditional business model, making it harder for the company to maintain its past success and attractive returns. Investors are increasingly cautious, wondering if Enbridge stock can adapt to the evolving energy landscape or if its golden era might be behind it. So, is the risk worth the reward?

Into Enbridge stock

Enbridge stock has long been a favourite among investors for its steady dividend payouts and a track record of growth. However, there are a few red flags that potential investors should be aware of. One of the most significant concerns is Enbridge’s high debt levels. As of the most recent quarter, the company’s total debt stands at $92.2 billion, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.3%. This heavy debt load can limit the company’s financial flexibility and increase its vulnerability to rising interest rates, which have already contributed to higher financing costs.

Another issue is the company’s payout ratio, which is currently at 138.7%. This means that Enbridge stock is paying out more in dividends than it earns. This could be unsustainable in the long term, especially if the company’s earnings growth does not keep pace. While Enbridge has maintained a strong dividend yield of around 6.7% at writing, the high payout ratio raises questions about the sustainability of these dividends, particularly in the face of economic downturns or unexpected financial challenges.

Additionally, while Enbridge stock has made strategic acquisitions, such as the U.S. gas utilities, the integration of these assets and the associated costs could pose risks. The company’s growth strategy relies heavily on these acquisitions. Any delays or issues in realizing the expected synergies could impact Enbridge’s financial performance. Investors should keep an eye on how these factors evolve, as they could influence the company’s ability to maintain its dividend and grow its business in the coming years.

Consider another stock instead

With this in mind, perhaps it’s time to think about another stock like Hydro One (TSX:H). When comparing Hydro One to Enbridge stock as a stock investment, several factors highlight why Hydro One may be the better option, particularly in the current market environment. Hydro One operates as Ontario’s largest electricity transmission and distribution provider, benefiting from its monopoly-like status in a regulated industry. This setup provides Hydro One with consistent revenue streams. It makes the stock less susceptible to market volatility compared to Enbridge stock, which is more exposed to fluctuations in the energy market, especially with oil and gas prices.

Additionally, Hydro One’s stock performance has been solid, with a 28.1% increase over the past year. Investors may find Hydro One’s lower beta of 0.34 appealing, indicating that the stock is less volatile than the broader market. This makes Hydro One a more stable investment, especially for those seeking steady dividends and long-term growth. In contrast, Enbridge stock faces higher risks, partly due to its significant debt levels and the challenges in the energy sector, including regulatory pressures and the global shift toward renewable energy.

Finally, Hydro One’s financial health is reinforced by its consistent revenue growth, supported by strategic capital investments to enhance its infrastructure. The company’s focus on sustainability and its strong operating cash flow further solidify its position as a reliable investment. On the other hand, Enbridge’s high payout ratio of over 100% raises concerns about the sustainability of its dividend in the long term. Altogether, this makes Hydro One a more attractive option for conservative investors looking for reliable returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

sad concerned deep in thought
Energy Stocks

CES Energy Stock Is Rising, But I’m Worried About 1 Thing

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite a potential short-term challenge, CES Energy’s (TSX:CEU) long-term growth outlook remains strong, which could make it an attractive buy…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Energy Stocks

I Just Bought More of These 2 Bargain Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in cheap TSX stocks such as Ensign Energy Services can help you beat the broader markets over time.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Where Will Enbridge Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why I expect Enbridge stock to outperform the broader market by a wide margin in the next five years.

Read more »

todder holds a gold bar
Energy Stocks

Canada’s Top Performers: 2 Soaring Stocks That Are Still Buys

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, buying light isn't ideal. But when the stock continues to climb, it's far worse to leave it by the…

Read more »

thinking
Energy Stocks

How Long Will Enbridge Underperform the TSX Composite?

| Andrew Button

Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) has been underperforming the TSX for at least five years. Will it bounce back?

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Energy Stocks

1 Growth Stock Down 18% to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy stock could be the top growth stock for investors looking for a quick and stable increase in share…

Read more »

Energy Stocks

If You’d Invested $1,000 in Pine Cliff in 2019, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It's been a weird five years for this stock, but just wait until you see exactly where this stock sits…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

1 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stock to Buy Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

An 8.9% dividend yield and stable production make Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) stock an attractive undervalued TSX energy stock to buy…

Read more »