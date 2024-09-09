A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over SmartCentres Stock Right Now

Sure, SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) looks like a strong option. But this other REIT might be far better.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are getting a lot of attention now that interest rates are dropping. Lower rates can make these REITs even more attractive. When interest rates fall, borrowing costs for REITs go down. This can boost their profits and increase the dividends they pay out to investors.

Plus, as rates drop, traditional fixed-income investments like bonds might offer lower returns. Thus making REIT’s steady income streams look even more appealing. So, with the potential for better returns and solid income, it’s no wonder investors are keeping a close eye on REITs in this changing rate environment. Still, not all are created equal.

SmartCentres

Investors might be eyeing SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) for its attractive combination of strong occupancy rates and a solid dividend yield. With a forward annual dividend yield of around 7.24% as of writing, it’s a tempting choice, especially as the trust reports improvements in leasing activity and occupancy rates, hitting an impressive 98.2%. The REIT’s focus on mixed-use development and projects like The Millway in Vaughan adds to its appeal as a long-term investment. These factors suggest that SmartCentres is well-positioned to continue delivering solid returns to its investors.

However, investors should be cautious due to a few potential red flags. For one, the REIT’s payout ratio is over 115%. This means it’s paying out more in dividends than it earns, raising questions about the sustainability of such high payouts in the long term. Additionally, while the company’s recent $350 million debenture issuance helps manage upcoming debt maturities, the overall high level of debt (with a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88%) could become a burden, especially if interest rates fluctuate or the real estate market faces challenges. The decline in net income per unit and funds from operations (FFO) per unit year over year also indicates some underlying pressures, partly due to higher interest expenses and completed development projects no longer contributing to capitalization.

Lastly, while the stock’s price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 0.83 might suggest it’s undervalued, it’s essential to consider the potential risks that come with it. The REIT’s beta of 1.25 indicates that it’s more volatile than the broader market. This could lead to larger price swings in uncertain economic times. Investors should weigh the attractive dividend yield against these risks. Particularly the sustainability of the payout and the impact of the trust’s debt load on its long-term financial health. Being mindful of these factors will help investors make a more informed decision about whether SRU.UN fits their risk tolerance and investment goals.

Chartwell

Investors might find Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN) an appealing option instead. Particularly for those looking for a more stable and growing investment in the real estate sector. And especially when compared to SmartCentres. Chartwell has shown significant improvement in its financials, with resident revenue up by $21.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 and a remarkable 45.3% increase in FFO from the previous year.

This reflects strong operational performance and growing demand in the retirement living sector, particularly as occupancy rates have increased by 660 basis points. With the company expecting further occupancy growth, there’s potential for continued revenue and margin expansion. This could make Chartwell a more resilient investment during economic uncertainties.

Another reason to consider Chartwell is its focus on portfolio optimization and strategic acquisitions, particularly in the growing Quebec market. These moves not only strengthen its position in the core market. They also indicate a potential for sustained revenue increases as these properties stabilize and contribute more significantly to the bottom line. For investors, this means a more predictable and potentially increasing stream of income. And that is particularly valuable in a retirement portfolio.

However, while Chartwell presents these growth opportunities, investors should be mindful of its relatively high payout ratio of nearly 792%. This might raise concerns about the sustainability of its dividend in the long term. Despite this, the company’s strategic moves and operational improvements suggest it is well-positioned to continue delivering value. Compared to the risks associated with SmartCentres’s higher debt levels and potential volatility, Chartwell offers a more stable and growth-oriented investment, particularly for those seeking exposure to the growing senior living market.