3 Safe Canadian Dividend Stocks Everyone Should Own

Dividend stocks are great, but they’re the best when they’re safe. Let’s get into three of the best.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Canadian dividend stocks are often considered safe bets because they typically come from well-established, financially stable companies. Ones that operate in essential industries like banking, utilities, and telecommunications. These companies have strong, consistent cash flows and a history of paying and even increasing dividends over time. This is a good indicator of their resilience and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Plus, the regulatory environment in Canada tends to be strong, adding an extra layer of security for investors. So, when you’re investing in Canadian dividend stocks, you’re generally backing reliable businesses that have a proven track record of weathering economic ups and downs while still rewarding their shareholders. Today, let’s get into some of the strongest.

Granite REIT

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) stands out as a safe dividend stock as it boasts a diversified portfolio of high-quality industrial properties, primarily focused on logistics and warehouses. These sectors have seen robust demand in recent years, thanks to the rise of e-commerce. The focus on essential real estate, combined with a high occupancy rate and long-term lease agreements, provides a steady stream of income. The trust’s profitability is solid, with an operating margin of 78.10%, and its payout ratio is reasonable. Thus ensuring that it can continue to distribute dividends without overextending itself financially.

Furthermore, Granite offers a forward annual dividend yield of 4.31% and a history of consistent dividend payments. The company’s strong balance sheet, reflected in a modest debt-to-equity ratio and solid cash flow, provides it with the flexibility to weather economic fluctuations. Moreover, with institutional investors holding a significant portion of shares, there’s an added layer of confidence in GRT.UN’s stability and long-term prospects. For investors seeking reliable income with the security of a well-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), GRT.UN is a solid choice.

Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX:H) is also considered a safe dividend stock due to its stable and essential business model. As Ontario’s largest electricity transmission and distribution provider, Hydro One operates in a highly regulated environment. Thus ensuring a consistent and reliable revenue stream. This stability is reflected in its steady dividend payouts, with a forward annual dividend yield of 2.74% and a payout ratio of 64.35%. Moreover, the company’s low beta of 0.34 suggests that its stock is less volatile than the broader market, making it a solid choice for risk-averse investors.

Furthermore, Hydro One’s financial health further solidifies its status as a safe dividend stock. The company’s robust operating cash flow of $2.62 billion supports its ability to maintain and potentially increase its dividend over time. Despite having a high debt-to-equity ratio, which is common in utility companies due to their capital-intensive nature, Hydro One’s essential services and strong market position ensure that it remains a reliable income-generating investment. For those looking to add a dependable, low-risk dividend stock to their portfolio, Hydro One is a strong candidate that offers both security and steady returns.

Metro

Metro (TSX:MRU) is one of Canada’s largest grocery and pharmacy retailers. It operates in an industry that’s essential and relatively recession-proof. Therefore, Metro enjoys consistent cash flow and revenue stability. This reliability is reflected in its steady dividend payments, with a forward annual dividend yield of 1.58% and a payout ratio of just over 31%. This indicates that Metro has plenty of room to continue rewarding its shareholders without stretching its finances.

Moreover, Metro’s financial health further enhances its appeal as a safe dividend stock. The company has a strong balance sheet, with a manageable debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18% and healthy cash flow. This supports its operations and dividend payouts. Even with modest quarterly revenue growth of 3.50% year over year, Metro has demonstrated solid profitability.

With a return on equity of 13.74%. Its low beta of 0.08 suggests that the stock is less volatile compared to the broader market, thereby making it a stable choice for investors looking for a dependable source of income in their portfolios. Overall, Metro’s strong market position, consistent performance, and prudent financial management make it a safe bet for dividend investors on the TSX.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

