Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Passive Income: How Much Canadians Need to Invest to Get $750 Monthly

Passive Income: How Much Canadians Need to Invest to Get $750 Monthly

Earning $750 in monthly income is possible through dividend stocks, the gold standard of passive-income investing.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC. He is the founder of Blueprint Financial, a Canadian financial planning company.
Published
| More on:
Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine

Source: Getty Images

Good news greeted investors as the Bank of Canada lowered the benchmark interest rate to 4.25%, the third time since June this year. Analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said the time to invest in dividend stocks is now.

Falling interest rates have changed the investment landscape, and CIBC thinks the funds will land on high-yield Canadian dividend stocks. The passive-income investing trend should intensify as bigger rate cuts come.

Anyone with capital to invest can aim for a specific amount. Earning $750 extra monthly is possible if the investment amount is $135,345 and the dividend yield is 6.65%. If investing the lumpsum amount is not possible, you can accumulate shares of Automotive Properties (TSX:APR.UN) and Rogers Sugar (TSX:RSI) and hit your financial target over time.

Strong fundamentals

CIBC said sectors like utilities, telecoms, and financials, not to mention real estate investment trusts (REITs), have added appeal of better-than-average business and earnings stability following the rate cuts. Automotive Properties is an excellent option because of the automotive industry’s strong fundamentals and favourable business outlook.

The $578.85 million REIT owns income-producing automotive dealership properties in strategic locations across Canada’s urban centres. At $11.80 per share, current investors enjoy a 15.25% year to date on top of the lucrative 6.81% dividend. But are the payouts safe?

Automotive Properties has been paying monthly cash dividends since 2015. Assuming you utilize your $7,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to invest in this REIT, your money will generate $39.73 in tax-free monthly income ($476.70 annually).

The leasing activity thrives in 2024, as evidenced by the financial results. In the first half of 2024, rental revenue and net operating income (NOI) increased 2.4% and 1.7% year over year to $46.9 million and $39.7 million, respectively. Net income jumped 53.7% to $58.2 million from a year ago.

Milton Lamb, chief executive officer (CEO) of Automotive Properties, said the fixed and consumer price index-linked annual rent escalations in the lease contracts helped generate higher NOI. The REIT acknowledges that Canada’s automotive dealership industry remains highly fragmented. It expects continued mid- to long-term consolidation due to increased industry sophistication and growing owner-operator capital requirements.

Stable as ever

Rogers Sugar, a consumer staples stock, is a defensive holding for risk-averse investors. Its share price hardly fluctuates regardless of the economic environment. More importantly, the quarterly dividend payouts are stable and uninterrupted. At only $5.55 per share (+6.56% year to date), the dividend offer is a juicy 6.49%.

Mike Walton, president and CEO of Rogers and Lantic, said, “Our emphasis on optimizing the business to generate consistent, profitable and sustainable growth once again delivered strong results.” In the first three quarters of 2024, total revenues climbed 12.81% year over year to $898.7 million, while net earnings dipped 11.9% to $35.2 million from a year ago.

Walton added that the Leap Project has begun. The expansion project aims to enhance the production and logistic capacity of Rogers’s eastern sugar refining operations in Montréal and Toronto. It should provide around 100,000 metric tons of incremental refined sugar capacity to Canada’s growing market.   

Gold standard

Dividend stocks remain the undisputed gold standard of passive-income investing. You don’t need substantial to get started. Accumulate shares of high-yield stocks like Automotive Properties and Rogers Sugar, whose average yield is 6.65%, to earn $750 monthly eventually.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

In 10 Years, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks

| Puja Tayal

If you are looking to boost your passive income, these magnificent dividend stocks can help you grow your income in…

Read more »

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

3 Evergreen RRSP Stocks Every Canadian Investor Should Own

| Adam Othman

While each Canadian investor may have their own selection criteria for retirement stocks, there are some that are viable picks…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

6% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying and Holding These TSX Stocks for Decades

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks provide a compelling yield of at least 6%. Moreover, they could continue to grow their quarterly payouts.

Read more »

lift into sky
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Industry Giants to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Adam Othman

Choosing the right long-term stocks to build your nest egg gradually is a strong commitment, so it's essential to be…

Read more »

Happy diverse people together in the park
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Canadian Dividend Stocks Everyone Should Own

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks are great, but they're the best when they're safe. Let's get into three of the best.

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

How Much Cash Do You Need to Quit Work and Live Off Dividend Income?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for early retirement, you've come to the right place. Start saving, and start earning massive income for…

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Dividend Stocks

The 8.8 Percent Dividend Stock Set to Dominate the TSX

| Adam Othman

Choosing the right high-yield stock with stable financials can help you develop or improve a generous passive-income portfolio.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Under-$50 New Investors Can Buy Confidently

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian companies can consistently deliver profitable growth, offer regular dividends, and have promising growth potential.

Read more »