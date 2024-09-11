Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 TSX Stocks Poised to Have a Sizzling September

2 TSX Stocks Poised to Have a Sizzling September

These two TSX stocks are primed for a strong end to the summer with earnings on the way. And now is the time to dig in.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
rising arrow with flames

Source: Getty Images

Retail stocks could be poised for a strong September as interest rates begin to ease. With lower rates, consumers are likely to have more disposable income. Thanks to reduced borrowing costs for everything from mortgages to credit cards. This extra cash in their pockets often translates to higher spending in retail stores. Thereby boosting sales and potentially driving up stock prices in the sector. Plus, as financing becomes cheaper, retailers themselves may benefit from lower operational costs, thus making this a great time for investors to keep an eye on retail stocks.

Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is gearing up for a strong end to the summer as its earnings season approaches. And there are several reasons to be optimistic. The company has shown impressive growth, with sales up by 8.6% and comparable store sales increasing by 5.6% in its recent fiscal reports. This growth is fuelled by consumers continuing to seek out value for their money, especially in an economy where every dollar counts. Dollarama’s consistent ability to deliver essential goods at unbeatable prices keeps customers coming back. This is likely to reflect positively on its upcoming earnings.

Additionally, Dollarama’s strategic expansion, particularly in Latin America through its partnership with Dollarcity, is another factor to watch. The company recently increased its equity interest in Dollarcity and expanded operations into Mexico, thereby signalling confidence in its growth potential beyond Canada. With a long-term target of 1,050 stores by 2031 in Latin America, Dollarama is positioning itself as a significant player in international markets. This could further boost its revenue and earnings.

Finally, Dollarama’s solid financial performance, with a 22.2% increase in diluted net earnings per share and strong operating margins, indicates that the company is efficiently managing costs. All while driving revenue growth. As the company continues to open new stores and expand its footprint, investors can expect a robust performance in the upcoming earnings season. Thereby making Dollarama a stock worth watching this September.

Empire

Empire Company (TSX:EMP.A) is poised for a strong September as it heads into its next earnings season, particularly following its solid fourth-quarter performance. The company reported robust earnings with a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.87. Thus signalling that it is still relatively undervalued compared to its potential. With a diversified portfolio of grocery stores and a consistent revenue stream, Empire is well-positioned to capitalize on stable consumer demand, especially as food inflation continues to influence spending habits. Investors are likely to see this stability reflected in the upcoming earnings, making it a stock to watch.

During the fourth quarter, Empire managed to navigate challenging market conditions, posting solid financials despite a slight dip in revenue growth. The company’s focus on operational efficiency and cost management has paid off. This was evidenced by its operating margin of 4.99%. The margin, combined with a return on equity of 14.11%, highlights Empire’s ability to generate profits and deliver value to shareholders, even in a competitive retail environment. As we move into the summer, these fundamentals suggest that Empire could continue to deliver strong results.

Moreover, Empire’s recent efforts in expanding its e-commerce and digital platforms are expected to contribute positively to its performance. As consumer preferences shift towards online grocery shopping, Empire’s investment in technology and innovation is likely to enhance its market share and profitability. With a forward P/E ratio of 12.66 and a steady dividend yield of 2.13%, Empire offers a compelling mix of growth and income potential. This makes it an attractive option for investors looking for a stable and promising stock this summer.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Canada day banner background design of flag
Top TSX Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $1,000

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of top Canadian stocks to buy on the market. Here are two options to consider buying right…

Read more »

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada
Dividend Stocks

1 Colossal Canadian Stock Down 15% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for income at a cheap price? Allied stock could certainly offer that up, especially for long-term investors.

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Dividend Stocks

Fairfax Financial Now Pays $20.29 in Dividends Per Share: Time to Buy the Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, Fairfax comes with a hefty price tag. However, that price tag also comes with a hefty, and safe, dividend!

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Stocks for Beginners

Beginning Investors: 3 TSX Stocks I’d Buy With $500 Right Now

| Puja Tayal

The time is ripe as the TSX is down. If you have $500, now is the right time to buy…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold in Your TFSA Forever and Ever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

ETFs are a perfect, hands-off way to constantly have the perfect portfolio on hand. And these two are at the…

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Stocks Near Lows to Buy Up Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for growth at a great price? These two TSX stocks offer that up in spades. As long as you…

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Energy Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Enbridge Stock Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge stock (TSX:ENB) has long been one of the best dividend payers out there. But, perhaps it might be time…

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

1 Passive Income Stream and 1 Dividend Stock for Ultimate Easy Earnings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income needs to be one thing: passive! Put in minimal effort for more money, and turn it into even…

Read more »