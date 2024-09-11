2 TSX Stocks Poised to Have a Sizzling September

These two TSX stocks are primed for a strong end to the summer with earnings on the way. And now is the time to dig in.

Retail stocks could be poised for a strong September as interest rates begin to ease. With lower rates, consumers are likely to have more disposable income. Thanks to reduced borrowing costs for everything from mortgages to credit cards. This extra cash in their pockets often translates to higher spending in retail stores. Thereby boosting sales and potentially driving up stock prices in the sector. Plus, as financing becomes cheaper, retailers themselves may benefit from lower operational costs, thus making this a great time for investors to keep an eye on retail stocks.

Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is gearing up for a strong end to the summer as its earnings season approaches. And there are several reasons to be optimistic. The company has shown impressive growth, with sales up by 8.6% and comparable store sales increasing by 5.6% in its recent fiscal reports. This growth is fuelled by consumers continuing to seek out value for their money, especially in an economy where every dollar counts. Dollarama’s consistent ability to deliver essential goods at unbeatable prices keeps customers coming back. This is likely to reflect positively on its upcoming earnings.

Additionally, Dollarama’s strategic expansion, particularly in Latin America through its partnership with Dollarcity, is another factor to watch. The company recently increased its equity interest in Dollarcity and expanded operations into Mexico, thereby signalling confidence in its growth potential beyond Canada. With a long-term target of 1,050 stores by 2031 in Latin America, Dollarama is positioning itself as a significant player in international markets. This could further boost its revenue and earnings.

Finally, Dollarama’s solid financial performance, with a 22.2% increase in diluted net earnings per share and strong operating margins, indicates that the company is efficiently managing costs. All while driving revenue growth. As the company continues to open new stores and expand its footprint, investors can expect a robust performance in the upcoming earnings season. Thereby making Dollarama a stock worth watching this September.

Empire

Empire Company (TSX:EMP.A) is poised for a strong September as it heads into its next earnings season, particularly following its solid fourth-quarter performance. The company reported robust earnings with a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.87. Thus signalling that it is still relatively undervalued compared to its potential. With a diversified portfolio of grocery stores and a consistent revenue stream, Empire is well-positioned to capitalize on stable consumer demand, especially as food inflation continues to influence spending habits. Investors are likely to see this stability reflected in the upcoming earnings, making it a stock to watch.

During the fourth quarter, Empire managed to navigate challenging market conditions, posting solid financials despite a slight dip in revenue growth. The company’s focus on operational efficiency and cost management has paid off. This was evidenced by its operating margin of 4.99%. The margin, combined with a return on equity of 14.11%, highlights Empire’s ability to generate profits and deliver value to shareholders, even in a competitive retail environment. As we move into the summer, these fundamentals suggest that Empire could continue to deliver strong results.

Moreover, Empire’s recent efforts in expanding its e-commerce and digital platforms are expected to contribute positively to its performance. As consumer preferences shift towards online grocery shopping, Empire’s investment in technology and innovation is likely to enhance its market share and profitability. With a forward P/E ratio of 12.66 and a steady dividend yield of 2.13%, Empire offers a compelling mix of growth and income potential. This makes it an attractive option for investors looking for a stable and promising stock this summer.