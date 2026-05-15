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RRSP Idea: 3 Canadian Stocks to Own for the Next Decade

Three very different TSX stocks could help an RRSP compound for the next decade, even if the ride gets bumpy.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • goeasy is higher risk, but a big lending market, management changes, and a still-covered dividend could drive a rebound.
  • Saputo is a steady dairy staple working to lift margins, offering slower growth with a reliable dividend.
  • GFL Environmental is a recession-resistant waste business using big deals to reshape itself, despite a pricey valuation.
10 stocks we like better than GFL Environmental

Canadians getting into investing might look towards a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) before anything else. And certainly that makes sense! You can take out cash whenever you want, it’s tax-sheltered, and it’s even great during retirement!

However, the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) shouldn’t be ignored. It rewards patience, letting investors defer taxes while long-term holdings compound. In fact, even a 10-year RRSP can thrive without having to be perfect every quarter. So, let’s look at three Canadian stocks that may do well in the next decade.

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

GSY

First, we have goeasy (TSX:GSY), once a darling that’s certainly taken a major drop. This non-prime lender is best known for easyfinancial and easyhome. It offers personal loans, point-of-sale financing, and leasing products to customers who often don’t qualify for traditional bank credit. This makes it a higher-risk business, but also one with a large addressable market.

That risk was seen during its first quarter. goeasy stock drew attention after reporting a net loss due to credit normalization and weaker profitability. Even so, gross consumer loan portfolio still reached $5.36 billion at the end of Q1 2026. This was up 12% from $4.80 billion a year earlier. However, Q1 2026 operating income fell 80% to $28.9 million from $144.1 million a year earlier, and a net loss of $53 million, or $3.22 per diluted share, compared with net income of $38.7 million, or $2.28 per share, in Q1 2025.

Given this weakness, we can’t sugarcoat that goeasy stock is perfect. However, after management changes, the company has a renewed focus that could be exactly what an investor needs in a RRSP long term. In fact, even its dividend of 18% still looks covered by a 40% payout ratio, though don’t expect that deal to last long.

SAP

Now, let’s move from a bit more exciting and risky to boring and beautiful. Saputo (TSX:SAP) is one of Canada’s largest dairy companies. It sells cheese, fluid milk, dairy ingredients, and value-added dairy products across Canada, the United States, Europe, Argentina, and Australia. So, yes, food staples fit in an RRSP as these stay relevant for decades.

In the last few years, Saputo stock has focused on restructuring, closing or modernizing facilities, and trying to improve margins after cost inflation and commodity swings hurt results. During Q3 fiscal 2026, it showed better momentum, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) up 15.6% year over year to $185 million. Revenue came in around $4.6 billion.

Earnings are due soon for Saputo stock, yet right now it looks like a solid investment for Canadians. It offers a stable 2% dividend yield at writing, trading at a solid 26.2 times earnings.  All in all, it’s a great buy for anyone who is more risk-averse.

GFL

Finally, we have GFL Environmental (TSX:GFL), one of Canada’s biggest waste-management companies. This is a classic decade-long RRSP hold, as garbage doesn’t disappear in recessions. In fact, while other companies struggle, GFL announced a roughly $4.63 billion deal to buy Secure Waste Infrastructure, which would expand its Western Canadian presence and add waste facilities across Western Canada and North Dakota. 

Meanwhile, GFL stock also sold its environmental services business in a deal valued at around $5.6 billion and planned to use the proceeds to reduce debt and repurchase shares. This makes it a solid option after strong earnings. During Q1 2026, GFL stock saw revenue rise 5.4% to $1.64 billion, helped by 7% core pricing. Adjusted EBITDA rose 12.3% to $478.5 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin improved to a record Q1 level of 29.1%, up from 27.3% a year earlier. 

To be clear, GFL stock still reported a net loss from continuing operations of $219.2 million, mainly because of non-cash foreign exchange and investment-related charges. Yet management still raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to about $7.32 billion to $7.34 billion and adjusted EBITDA guidance to about $2.23 billion. That explains the premium price tag, trading at 98.7 times earnings.

Bottom line

A good RRSP stock doesn’t need to win the next week, but should still matter 10 years from now. For investors building an RRSP for the next decade, these three Canadian stocks offer very different paths to growth, income, and compounding.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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