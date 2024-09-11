Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Top Stocks With Dividend-Growth Potential

3 Top Stocks With Dividend-Growth Potential

These Canadian stocks have solid dividend-growth potential and can enhance your overall returns in the upcoming years.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
grow dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in top dividend stocks that consistently increase their annual payouts can provide a reliable source of passive income that grows over time. Fortunately, several Canadian stocks are famous for their solid track record of dividend payments and annual increases. These companies have well-established businesses with solid fundamentals and a growing earnings base.

In this context, here are the top stocks with solid dividend-growth potential.

Canadian Natural Resources

If you’re looking for a reliable stock with solid dividend-growth potential, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is worth considering. As one of Canada’s leading oil and natural gas producers, this company is known for rewarding its shareholders with consistent dividend increases.

Canadian Natural Resources has a remarkable history of increasing dividends for 24 consecutive years. During this period, its dividend grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%, showcasing its ability to increase payouts in all market conditions. Currently, it offers a solid dividend yield of 4.8%, making it a compelling stock for income-focused investors.

Canadian Natural Resources’s diverse asset base, high-value reserves, ability to grow production, and low maintenance costs position it well to consistently grow its earnings. Furthermore, its disciplined approach to capital allocation and solid balance sheet enhance its capabilities to invest in growth initiatives, potentially leading to higher earnings and dividend payments in the future.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is a valuable income stock offering visibility over its future payouts. This energy infrastructure company earns a substantial part of its earnings through low-risk, rate-regulated assets and long-term contracts, adding stability to its financials. Its ability to consistently grow its earnings has allowed TC Energy to reward its shareholders with increasing dividend payments over the years.

The energy company has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years, with an annual growth rate of 7%. TC Energy aims to continue this trend, targeting a 3-5% yearly dividend increase. With a current yield of over 6%, TC Energy is a dependable stock for generating solid passive income.

TC Energy’s diversified portfolio and utility-like revenue model lead to stable earnings growth. This stability positions the company to continue enhancing shareholder returns through growing dividends. Moreover, TC Energy is well-positioned for future growth due to its high asset utilization and strong demand for its services.

Further, its investments in low-carbon energy solutions also align with broader energy trends, supporting long-term expansion. Additionally, the company’s strategic focus on optimizing its portfolio, including the spinoff of its Liquids Pipelines business, is expected to improve financial performance and drive dividend growth.

In summary, TC Energy is a reliable investment for those seeking a growing passive-income stream.

Fortis

Canadian utility giant Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock should be on your radar for a steady source of growing dividend income. The regulated electric utility has an exceptional history of raising its dividends—50 years. This impressive streak shows the stability of its business model and strong financial performance.

The company operates in the regulated electric utility sector and is known for its defensive and predictable cash flows. This resilience allows Fortis to reward its shareholders with higher cash dividends.

Fortis plans to boost its dividend by 4-6% annually through 2028. This growth will be supported by Fortis’s strategy to expand its rate base—a key driver of earnings. With a $25 billion capital investment plan, the company is investing heavily to grow its rate base at a CAGR of 6.3%, supporting future growth and further increasing the potential for higher dividends.

Overall, Fortis’s long history of dividend increases, stable business model, and visibility over future dividends make it a compelling investment to start a passive-income stream.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 8.9% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock currently offers a substantial 8.8% dividend yield, making it a top choice for investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Top TSX Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $1,000

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of top Canadian stocks to buy on the market. Here are two options to consider buying right…

Read more »

Canadian flag
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Canadian Stocks That Offer up to 15% Dividend Yields!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks don't just offer cheap prices but also superbly high dividend yields.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Lock In a 8.8% Dividend Yield With This Small-Cap Royalty Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With a diverse set of investments and a massive dividend yield, this small-cap royalty stock has it all.

Read more »

A colourful firework display
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks Poised to Have a Big End to the Summer

| Adam Othman

These two TSX stocks, with contrasting performances, are poised for excellent results as summer makes way for fall.

Read more »

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada
Dividend Stocks

1 Colossal Canadian Stock Down 15% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for income at a cheap price? Allied stock could certainly offer that up, especially for long-term investors.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Want $100 in Safe Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $17,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Canadian Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks can generate a steady monthly passive income of $100. Moreover, these stocks offer a high yield of…

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

How Much Cash Do You Need to Quit Work and Live Off Dividend Income?

| Kay Ng

The earlier you start saving and investing in solid dividend stocks, the sooner you could quit work and live off…

Read more »