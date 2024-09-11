Member Login
Home » Investing » 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

4 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

Looking for growth and income? These four Canadian stocks are the best of the best, especially as a long-term hold.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.

Source: Getty Images

A TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) is a fantastic tool for building a diversified portfolio. It allows you to grow your investments tax-free, meaning none of your gains, whether from stocks, bonds, exchange-traded funds (ETF), or mutual funds, are taxed. Plus, with the flexibility to contribute to a wide range of investments, a TFSA makes it easy to create a balanced and diversified portfolio that suits your financial goals. So let’s look at the best options out there.

Utilities

Utility stocks are often considered a safe and reliable option for long-term investors. These provide essential services that people use regardless of economic conditions. The companies are a great choice for those looking to build a steady income stream over time. In a world where market volatility can be high, utility stocks tend to be more resilient, providing a cushion in your investment portfolio.

Hydro One (TSX:H), in particular, is an appealing choice within the utility sector. As Ontario’s largest electricity transmission and distribution provider, Hydro One benefits from a near-monopoly in its region, ensuring consistent revenue. Its solid financial performance, with strong earnings growth and a steadily increasing dividend, makes it a standout option. Plus, with a beta of just 0.34, Hydro One’s stock is less volatile than the broader market, adding a layer of stability to your portfolio. This combination of a reliable dividend and low risk makes Hydro One a solid pick for long-term investors.

Retail

Retail stocks can also be a great option for investors looking for exposure to a sector that is both essential and resilient. These companies, especially those that operate in the discount or value segment, tend to perform well even during economic downturns. Moreover, strong retail stocks often have established brand loyalty, extensive distribution networks, and the ability to adapt to changing consumer trends – all of which contribute to their long-term growth potential.

Dollarama (TSX:DOL), in particular, is a standout in the Canadian retail landscape. With its extensive network of stores and a business model that focuses on offering affordable, everyday products, Dollarama has consistently demonstrated strong financial performance. The company’s impressive profit margins and consistent revenue growth reflect its ability to attract a steady stream of customers regardless of economic conditions. Plus, Dollarama’s focus on cost efficiency and its strategic expansion plans make it well-positioned for continued success. Thus making it an attractive long-term investment option.

Banks

Bank stocks are often considered a great option for investors seeking stability and consistent returns. Banks typically have strong financial foundations, with diversified revenue streams from lending, investments, and fee-based services. This diversification helps them weather economic fluctuations better than many other sectors. Plus, banks are often generous with dividends, making them attractive for income-focused investors. The combination of steady growth and reliable dividends can provide a solid foundation for a long-term investment portfolio.

Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) is particularly interesting within the banking sector. Known for its strong regional focus and commitment to serving Western Canada, CWB has carved out a niche that differentiates it from larger national banks. The bank’s focus on small- to medium-sized businesses, combined with its strong customer relationships, has contributed to its growth. Even with an acquisition on deck, CWB’s solid balance sheet, disciplined lending practices, and attractive dividend yield make it a compelling option for investors.

Software

Software stocks can be a brilliant move for long-term growth, as the software industry is known for its high margins, recurring revenue models, and constant innovation. Whether it’s enterprise software, cloud computing, or cybersecurity, companies in this space have the potential to deliver substantial returns over time.

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a standout player in this field. Known for its strategy of acquiring and growing vertical market software businesses, CSU has an impressive history of strong financial performance. Its ability to consistently generate high returns on invested capital and deliver steady revenue growth makes it an attractive option. Despite its premium valuation, CSU’s focus on expanding its portfolio through smart acquisitions and maintaining a disciplined approach to business operations has made it a reliable performer. Thereby making it a solid pick for anyone looking to add a robust software stock to their portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

rising arrow with flames
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Stocks Poised to Have a Sizzling September

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two TSX stocks are primed for a strong end to the summer with earnings on the way. And now…

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Top TSX Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $1,000

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of top Canadian stocks to buy on the market. Here are two options to consider buying right…

Read more »

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada
Dividend Stocks

1 Colossal Canadian Stock Down 15% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for income at a cheap price? Allied stock could certainly offer that up, especially for long-term investors.

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Dividend Stocks

Fairfax Financial Now Pays $20.29 in Dividends Per Share: Time to Buy the Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, Fairfax comes with a hefty price tag. However, that price tag also comes with a hefty, and safe, dividend!

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Stocks for Beginners

Beginning Investors: 3 TSX Stocks I’d Buy With $500 Right Now

| Puja Tayal

The time is ripe as the TSX is down. If you have $500, now is the right time to buy…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold in Your TFSA Forever and Ever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

ETFs are a perfect, hands-off way to constantly have the perfect portfolio on hand. And these two are at the…

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Stocks Near Lows to Buy Up Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for growth at a great price? These two TSX stocks offer that up in spades. As long as you…

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Energy Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Enbridge Stock Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge stock (TSX:ENB) has long been one of the best dividend payers out there. But, perhaps it might be time…

Read more »