Member Login
Home » Investing » A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Canadian Utilities Stock

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Canadian Utilities Stock

While Canadian Utilities stock has had a great run, it may not be the best option any more. And this other could be better.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
trends graph charts data over time

Source: Getty Images

While Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) has long been a reliable choice for conservative investors due to its steady dividend and stable performance, it might not be the best option anymore, particularly for those looking for growth. With higher interest rates and increased competition in the utility sector, CU’s growth prospects seem more limited. And its stock price has struggled to keep pace with broader market gains. Investors might want to consider whether the dependable dividends are enough to offset the slower growth. Especially when compared to other stocks with more potential for capital appreciation.

Why not CU?

CU has long been a steady performer in the Canadian market, but there are some red flags that potential investors should consider. First, the company’s payout ratio is over 90%, which means that nearly all of its earnings are being paid out as dividends. This leaves little room for reinvestment or for maintaining dividend payments if earnings were to decline. A high payout ratio can be a sign that the dividend might not be sustainable in the long term, especially if the company faces unexpected financial challenges.

Plus, Canadian Utilities has a significant amount of debt, with a debt-to-equity ratio nearing 150%. High levels of debt can be risky, particularly in a rising interest rate environment, as it increases the company’s interest obligations and limits its financial flexibility. With interest rates possibly remaining high, CU could find it challenging to manage its debt load while also maintaining its dividend payments and funding new projects.

Finally, Canadian Utilities’ recent earnings report showed a significant decline in IFRS earnings. These dropped from $105 million in the second quarter of 2023 to just $62 million in the same period of 2024. While the company’s adjusted earnings did see an increase, the decline in IFRS earnings raises concerns about the consistency and quality of its earnings. For investors, these factors combined could indicate that CU might not be as strong a buy as it once was.

Another option

When comparing Hydro One (TSX:H) to other utility stocks like Canadian Utilities, there are several reasons why Hydro One might be the better option for investors. First, Hydro One has shown strong financial performance, with steady revenue growth and increasing earnings per share. In the second quarter of 2024, Hydro One reported a 10% year-over-year increase in quarterly earnings – a reflection of its solid operational management and the consistent demand for electricity in Ontario. This reliability in earnings is critical for investors seeking stable, long-term returns.

Moreover, Hydro One’s ongoing investments in infrastructure, such as the St. Clair Transmission Line Project, position it well for future growth. These projects not only support economic development in Ontario but also ensure that Hydro One can continue to meet the increasing energy demands in the region. With substantial capital investments and a focus on sustainability, Hydro One is not just maintaining its current operations. It is also actively preparing for the future, making it a forward-looking choice for investors.

Finally, Hydro One’s commitment to shareholder value is evident in its regular and growing dividend payouts. The company’s dividend yield is competitive, and its history of consistent payments, backed by a strong financial position, makes it an attractive option for income-focused investors. As the utility sector generally offers lower volatility and steady returns, Hydro One stands out as a particularly strong contender within this space, especially for those looking for both stability and growth potential in their investment portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn Your TFSA Into a Gold Mine Starting With $10,000

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here are two low-cost ETFs that can help your TFSA compound steadily over the long term.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

CPP Benefits Not Enough? This Top Dividend Stock Can Help Fund Your Retirement

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how this top TSX dividend stock can help you create a low-cost passive-income stream in 2024.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Stocks With Dividend-Growth Potential

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have solid dividend-growth potential and can enhance your overall returns in the upcoming years.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 8.9% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock currently offers a substantial 8.8% dividend yield, making it a top choice for investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Top TSX Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $1,000

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of top Canadian stocks to buy on the market. Here are two options to consider buying right…

Read more »

Canadian flag
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Canadian Stocks That Offer up to 15% Dividend Yields!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks don't just offer cheap prices but also superbly high dividend yields.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Lock In a 8.8% Dividend Yield With This Small-Cap Royalty Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With a diverse set of investments and a massive dividend yield, this small-cap royalty stock has it all.

Read more »

A colourful firework display
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks Poised to Have a Big End to the Summer

| Adam Othman

These two TSX stocks, with contrasting performances, are poised for excellent results as summer makes way for fall.

Read more »