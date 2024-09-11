Member Login
Home » Investing » CPP Benefits Not Enough? This Top Dividend Stock Can Help Fund Your Retirement

CPP Benefits Not Enough? This Top Dividend Stock Can Help Fund Your Retirement

Here’s how this top TSX dividend stock can help you create a low-cost passive-income stream in 2024.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside

Source: Getty Images

As the average Canada Pension Plan (CPP) payout in 2024 is less than $850, it’s evident that retirees need to supplement their income with additional sources. One low-cost way to begin a passive-income stream is by investing in blue-chip dividend stocks such as Magna International (TSX:MG). As dividend payouts are not guaranteed, it’s essential to identify a portfolio of stocks that can grow their dividend income each year, enhancing the yield-at-cost in the process.

Let’s see how you can use this top TSX dividend stock to supplement your retirement benefits.

An overview of Magna International

Valued at $15 billion by market cap, Magna International designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks globally.

Down 58% from all-time highs, Magna International stock has trailed the broader markets in the past decade. Since September 2014, it has trailed the broader markets by a wide margin, returning less than 11%, even after we adjust for dividend reinvestments. Comparatively, the TSX index has more than doubled investor returns in this period.

In the last three years, Magna International has wrestled with macro headwinds such as supply chain disruptions, inflation, rising interest rates, and slowing automobile demand. However, the pullback allows you to buy the dip and benefit from outsized gains when market sentiment improves.

How did Magna International perform in Q2 of 2024?

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, Magna International performed in line with expectations, with sales of US$11 billion and an adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin of 5.3%. Its focus on operational efficiency should allow it to expand margins by 75 basis points by the end of 2025.

Magna International remains focused on capital discipline and strong free cash flow generation. For example, the company lowered its capital expenditures by US$200 million for 2024 and expects free cash flow to range between US$600 million and US$800 million this year.

Magna International currently pays shareholders an annual dividend of $2.56 per share, which translates to a forward yield of 4.9%. Given its outstanding share count, the company’s dividend payout will be roughly $750 million in the next 12 months, suggesting its payout ratio is quite high.

However, analysts covering Magna International expect adjusted earnings to expand from $7.44 per share in 2024 to $8.69 per share in 2025. So, priced at six times forward earnings, Magna stock is really cheap. Additionally, its earnings growth should translate to cash flow expansion in the next 12 months, lowering the payout ratio and improving the Canadian company’s financial flexibility.

A focus on cash flow and dividends

A higher interest rate environment and slower consumer spending have meant that Magna’s free cash flow has fallen from US$2.5 billion in 2019 to US$830 million in the last 12 months. Ideally, free cash flow expansion allows the company to reinvest in acquisitions, lower balance sheet debt, and raise dividends.

In the last 10 years, Magna International has increased its dividends by 10% annually on average, which is exceptional for a company in the cyclical automobile sector. While its payout ratio is under pressure, multiple rate cuts in the next 12 months should boost its free cash flow margin and share prices. Analysts remain bullish on Magna stock and expect it to gain 40% in the next 12 months.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Stocks With Dividend-Growth Potential

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have solid dividend-growth potential and can enhance your overall returns in the upcoming years.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 8.9% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock currently offers a substantial 8.8% dividend yield, making it a top choice for investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Top TSX Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $1,000

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of top Canadian stocks to buy on the market. Here are two options to consider buying right…

Read more »

Canadian flag
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Canadian Stocks That Offer up to 15% Dividend Yields!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks don't just offer cheap prices but also superbly high dividend yields.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Lock In a 8.8% Dividend Yield With This Small-Cap Royalty Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With a diverse set of investments and a massive dividend yield, this small-cap royalty stock has it all.

Read more »

A colourful firework display
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks Poised to Have a Big End to the Summer

| Adam Othman

These two TSX stocks, with contrasting performances, are poised for excellent results as summer makes way for fall.

Read more »

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada
Dividend Stocks

1 Colossal Canadian Stock Down 15% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for income at a cheap price? Allied stock could certainly offer that up, especially for long-term investors.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Want $100 in Safe Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $17,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Canadian Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks can generate a steady monthly passive income of $100. Moreover, these stocks offer a high yield of…

Read more »