Member Login
Home » Investing » Can Enbridge Sustain its Dividend Growth Through 2030?

Can Enbridge Sustain its Dividend Growth Through 2030?

Enbridge is a TSX dividend stock that is positioned to grow its dividends in 2024 and beyond, making it a solid investment right now.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
grow money, wealth build

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian energy giant Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is among the most popular dividend stocks on the TSX. Valued at more than $100 billion by market cap, Enbridge currently pays shareholders an annual dividend of $3.66 per share, which translates to a forward yield of 6.7%.

While Enbridge is part of the highly cyclical oil and gas sector, it has increased its dividends every year since 1995. Its dividend payout has risen at a compound annual growth rate of 10% during this period.

An expanding base of cash-generating assets and a steady stream of cash flow have allowed the TSX dividend stock to deliver outsized gains to shareholders. Since September 2004, ENB stock has returned “just” 311% to investors. However, if we account for dividend reinvestments, cumulative returns are much higher at 910%.

As dividend payouts are not guaranteed, let’s see if Enbridge can continue to sustain its dividend growth through 2030.

Enbridge is well-diversified

Enbridge has four primary business segments that include the following:

  • Liquid Pipelines: It is the largest pipeline system in North America, transporting around 30% of the total crude oil produced in the continent.
  • Gas Transmission & Midstream: The business delivers 20% of the natural gas consumed in the U.S., serving 170 million people.
  • Gas Distribution & Storage: Its recent acquisitions will create the largest natural gas utility in the U.S.
  • Renewable Power: With 5.3 gigawatts of renewable capacity, Enbridge is gaining traction in the clean energy segment.

Here are some interesting numbers for Enbridge investors:

  • Around 98% of its cash flows are contracted.
  • More than 95% of its customers are investment grade.
  • Around 80% of its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) has inflation-linked protections.
  • Just 5% of its debt portfolio is tied to floating rates.

A strong performance in 2024

In the first six months of 2024, Enbridge has reported an adjusted EBITDA of $9.28 billion, up from $8.46 billion last year. Its distributable cash flow has risen from $2.94 per share to $2.97 per share in this period, indicating a payout ratio of 62%, providing the energy giant with enough room to reinvest in acquisitions, raise dividends further, and lower long-term debt.

Last year, Enbridge disclosed plans to acquire three natural gas utilities from Dominion Energy for $19 billion. The planned acquisitions will be completed by the end of 2024, further diversifying Enbridge’s cash flow and lowering its existing business risk profile.

Enbridge aims to preserve its financial strength and flexibility by maintaining a payout ratio of less than 70%. According to Enbridge, stable cash flow growth supports its reliable dividend increases, allowing it to deploy investment capacity towards enticing growth projects.

Enbridge has an annual investment capacity of between $8 billion and $9 billion which should drive future cash flows and dividends higher.

The Foolish takeaway

While it’s unlikely for Enbridge to replicate its historical dividend growth going forward, its solid business model, accretive acquisitions, and a lower interest rate environment should help it expand the dividend payout by 3% to 5% annually through 2030, which should enhance the effective yield at cost for shareholders.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Dominion Energy and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

Forget the Magnificent 7: Buy the Top-Notch 2!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While the Magnificent 7 look, well, pretty magnificent, there are two others investors may want to consider instead.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Gems to Buy as Bank of Canada Cuts Interest Rates

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why top TSX stocks such as Slate Grocery should benefit from a lower interest rate environment in the next…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

Earn $100 Monthly With $17,500 in These 3 TSX Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yielding, monthly-paying dividend stocks could deliver a stable monthly payout.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Million-Dollar TFSA? 1 Way to Win That Wealth!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking to get that million-dollar TFSA? It's not as hard as you might think, especially with a REIT…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,470.68 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to start creating massive passive income, this dividend stock is sure to get you there, especially when…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Is It Too Late to Buy Fortis Stock Now?

| Kay Ng

Fortis stock is driven by a quality business, making it a valuable addition to a diversified portfolio, at the right…

Read more »

risk/reward
Dividend Stocks

2 Risky Dividend Stocks to Avoid (and 2 Safe Ones)

| Puja Tayal

Not all dividend stocks that give high yields are worth buying. Here’s how you can differentiate between safe and risky…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn Your TFSA Into a Massive Gold Mine With $10,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for diversified income that lasts? This top ETF could help turn even just $10,000 into a gold…

Read more »