Forget the Magnificent 7: Buy the Top-Notch 2!

While the Magnificent 7 look, well, pretty magnificent, there are two others investors may want to consider instead.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Woman has an idea

Image source: Getty Images

The Magnificent Seven stocks — we’ve all heard of them by now. They are comprised of Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Nvidia, and Tesla. These stocks have had a stellar year, largely driven by excitement around artificial intelligence (AI), strong earnings, and resilient business models. These companies have benefited from being at the forefront of innovation. Thus making them favourites in a market increasingly focused on future tech trends like AI and automation. But all that growth could be in the past.

What happened?

The Magnificent Seven have been true market movers over the past year, driving much of the growth in major indices like the S&P 500. The influence is so strong that their performance has often masked broader market trends. While many sectors have struggled or remained flat, the tech-heavy gains from these seven giants have kept the overall market in positive territory. These stocks have been seen as a safe bet in uncertain economic times, helping keep the market buoyant.

Yet the success of these companies has led to a ripple effect across the market. The stocks have drawn attention to key themes like AI, electric vehicles, and cloud computing. This has, in turn, fuelled investment in other tech and growth stocks. It’s created a sort of tech-driven market rally, even when other sectors like energy or consumer staples haven’t performed as well. Investors have gravitated toward the Magnificent Seven as leaders in innovation. And the outsized role in market capitalization means any moves significantly impact the broader market.

What to watch

While the Magnificent Seven have certainly dazzled over the past year, there are reasons investors might want to tread carefully. For one, these stocks are now so highly valued that even the slightest stumble in earnings or growth could trigger a sharp selloff. Moreover, these companies are heavily concentrated in the tech sector. So, if there’s a broader tech pullback or regulatory pressure, these could all take a hit at the same time. Betting too heavily on these giants might leave investors vulnerable to sector-specific risks.

Additionally, with so much attention and money flowing into the Magnificent Seven, other parts of the market might be overlooked. It’s important to keep a diversified portfolio rather than chasing performance. So, while these stocks have led the market recently, no investment is risk-free. And it’s essential to stay balanced and mindful of the bigger picture.

Steady as a rail

Railway stocks might not have the same flashy appeal as tech giants, but they can offer a solid, dependable investment option for those seeking stability and long-term growth. Railways are the backbone of North American transportation, moving goods across the continent efficiently. Companies like Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) have extensive networks, giving them a competitive edge and reliable revenue streams. Plus, railways tend to do well even during economic downturns, as demand for transporting essential goods remains strong.

What makes railway stocks particularly appealing is their strong cash flow and the fact that many of them are dividend-paying stocks. The stocks also tend to benefit from steady, predictable growth, unlike the volatility you might see with tech stocks.

Two to consider

CNR and CP are two of the best options for long-term growth due to their strong financials, extensive networks, and essential role in North American transportation. CNR, with a market cap of nearly $100 billion and a steady dividend yield of 2.16% at writing, offers investors both growth and income. Its stable revenue from transporting goods across vast regions makes it a reliable performer even during economic downturns. CNR’s focus on efficiency and maintaining a low beta of 0.65 ensures that it provides more stability compared to higher-risk investments, thus making it ideal for long-term investors looking for steady gains.

CP, however, boasts a strong growth profile, especially after its merger with Kansas City Southern. With a market cap of over $104 billion and forward price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, CP has positioned itself for future growth. Both CNR and CP offer a balance of growth and income. And both are backed by an essential role in North American trade and strong market positions, making them top picks for long-term portfolios.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Canadian National Railway, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

