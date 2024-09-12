Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Turn Your TFSA Into a Massive Gold Mine With $10,000

How to Turn Your TFSA Into a Massive Gold Mine With $10,000

Are you looking for diversified income that lasts? This top ETF could help turn even just $10,000 into a gold mine over time.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Turning your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) into a million dollars might sound like a lofty goal. But with smart planning, patience, and the right investment choices, it’s entirely possible. Even starting with just $10,000. One of the key strategies is to harness the power of compound growth by investing in diversified, growth-oriented assets like exchange-traded funds (ETF). A prime example is Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:VXC). It gives you exposure to a wide range of global stocks, helping you tap into growth opportunities from various regions and industries.

About VXC

VXC is compelling because it provides access to a broad portfolio of stocks across multiple sectors, such as technology, healthcare, and financial services. These are among the most dynamic and profitable sectors globally. With 99.41% of its assets in stocks, this ETF is geared toward growth, thereby making it a strong candidate for a long-term investment within your TFSA. The ETF’s global reach means you’re not just betting on one economy but spreading your investments across many, which can reduce risk and increase potential returns.

Starting with $10,000, you could aim to contribute to your TFSA regularly each year. Assuming you invest in VXC and it achieves an average annual return of around 7%, a reasonable expectation based on historical stock market performance, you could see substantial growth over time. Compounding this growth over several decades, especially within the tax-free environment of a TFSA, can lead to impressive results. By continuing to contribute the maximum annual limit, you could be well on your way to reaching that million-dollar milestone.

The strengths of VXC

One of the strengths of VXC is its low expense ratio. This means more of your money stays invested and working for you rather than being eaten away by fees. With its current yield of 1.51% as of writing, VXC also provides some income in the form of dividends. This can be reinvested to further enhance your portfolio’s growth through the power of compounding. Additionally, its well-rounded sector exposure ensures that your investment isn’t overly concentrated in any one area. Thereby helping to smooth out the ride even during market volatility.

Furthermore, VXC’s diversified holdings include significant portions in large-cap and small-cap stocks, developed markets, and emerging markets. Thereby ensuring a balanced approach to growth. This diversity is crucial because it allows your portfolio to benefit from the growth of technology giants in the U.S., emerging consumer markets in Asia, and everything in between. This global diversification is a key component of a resilient, long-term investment strategy, particularly within a TFSA, where you won’t have to worry about capital gains taxes eating into your returns.

Bottom line

Altogether, by starting with a $10,000 investment in your TFSA and regularly contributing to it while investing in a diversified, growth-focused ETF like VXC, you can set yourself on a path to potentially amassing a million dollars over time. The combination of compound growth, global diversification, and the tax advantages of a TFSA makes this strategy both powerful and achievable, especially if you maintain a disciplined approach to saving and investing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Vanguard Ftse Global All Cap Ex Canada Index ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

