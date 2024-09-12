Member Login
Time to Pounce: 1 TSX Stock That Hasn't Been This Cheap in Way Too Long

This silver stock offers up a huge opportunity for growth, all while trading at a price that is far too low, in my humble opinion.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Finding cheap stocks that have dipped in the last month but are still up year to date can feel like discovering a hidden gem on sale. These stocks may have faced short-term challenges, causing a recent dip. Yet the overall positive trend for the year suggests resilience and potential for a rebound. It’s like catching a great deal on something valuable. An opportunity to buy in at a discount while banking on the stock’s ability to bounce back and continue its upward trajectory.

Shining like silver

The silver sector shines for a few key reasons, making it an appealing area for investors. Silver isn’t just about jewelry and coins. It’s a versatile metal used in a wide range of industries, from electronics to solar panels, thanks to its excellent conductivity and reflective properties. This industrial demand, combined with silver’s role as a precious metal, gives it a unique position in the market. When economies grow, industrial demand for silver can boost prices. And when markets get shaky, silver often benefits as a safe-haven asset.

Additionally, the silver sector tends to offer more volatility than gold. This can mean bigger opportunities for those who like to ride the waves of the market. With a lower price point than gold, silver is more accessible to a broader range of investors. Plus its dual role in industry and as a store of value gives it a strong, diverse base of demand. So whether you’re in it for the long haul or looking to capitalize on market swings, silver’s strengths make it a sector worth watching.

One to watch

Endeavour Silver (TSX:EDV) on the TSX is like the go-getter of the silver mining world. This silver stock has a solid track record of steadily growing its production, with a focus on high-quality silver and gold mines primarily in Mexico. What makes Endeavour stand out is its knack for turning around underperforming assets and ramping up production while keeping costs in check. It’s not just about digging up metal. It’s about doing it efficiently and sustainably. This has helped them build a strong reputation in the industry.

But it’s not all about the numbers with Endeavour. It’s also keen on exploration and expansion. The silver stock consistently invests in discovering new resources and extending the life of the mines. And this is a big plus for long-term growth. So, if you’re looking for a silver stock with a good mix of steady performance and growth potential, Endeavour Silver might just be the hidden gem you’ve been searching for.

Still valuable

Endeavour remains a valuable player in the silver mining sector, despite some recent market volatility. With a market cap of just over $1 billion, it is still a solid mid-tier producer with a robust pipeline of projects, particularly in Mexico. Its ability to generate consistent revenue growth, reflected in a 16.4% year-over-year increase, highlights its operational strength and resilience in a fluctuating market. Plus, with a healthy balance sheet featuring $68.7 million in cash and a manageable debt load, it is well-positioned to capitalize on future silver price increases. All while expanding its operations.

What makes Endeavour particularly intriguing is its growth potential, combined with its relatively low valuation. Trading at a price/book ratio of 1.8, the silver stock offers a compelling entry point for investors who believe in the long-term prospects of silver. While the recent dip might raise some eyebrows, it could also present a buying opportunity. Especially for those looking to invest in a silver stock with strong fundamentals, a clear growth strategy, and a solid presence in a commodity that’s often seen as a safe haven.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

