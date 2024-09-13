1 Stable Stock Can Create $792.20 in Annual Passive Income

Are you looking for some long-term passive income? This is one stable, safe stock that could bring that in for life.

Investing in dividend-paying stocks on the TSX can be a game-changer for passive income. For example, many top stocks on the TSX yield dividends of over 5%, and if you reinvest those dividends consistently, your investment could grow exponentially over time. Even potentially doubling in less than 15 years. That’s the power of passive income through smart investing! But where do you start? Today, let’s go over one stellar option.

Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX:H) is a solid choice for long-term passive income. That’s due to its consistent dividend payouts and stability as a regulated utility provider. With a steady demand for electricity across Ontario, Hydro One enjoys a reliable revenue stream. This translates to predictable cash flow and regular dividends. Currently offering a dividend yield of around 4% at writing, it’s a great option for investors looking for dependable income over the years.

Plus, Hydro One has a strong track record of growing its dividends over time, making it an even more appealing investment for those seeking income growth. As the company continues to invest in infrastructure upgrades and expansion, it’s well-positioned to generate sustainable earnings, thus giving investors both peace of mind and the potential for long-term returns. With its stable business model and commitment to delivering value to shareholders, Hydro One could be a great addition to any passive income-focused portfolio.

Stability from management

Hydro One’s management team is known for its focus on stability and long-term growth. This is essential for a utility company with such a large footprint in Ontario. Under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer David Lebeter, the team is dedicated to modernizing the grid and improving service reliability across the province. With decades of experience in the energy sector, Lebeter has helped guide Hydro One through significant infrastructure investments. All while maintaining strong financial health. This level of expertise ensures the company continues to grow while managing operational challenges effectively.

The rest of the management team shares a similar focus on strategic initiatives, cost management, and sustainability. Thus making Hydro One a well-governed company. Its commitment to enhancing the electrical infrastructure, promoting green energy, and maintaining stable financial performance is crucial for delivering consistent returns to shareholders. This alignment between operational efficiency and long-term goals makes Hydro One’s leadership a key factor in the stock’s strength as a reliable passive-income investment.

Value remains

Hydro One has shown steady momentum over the last three earnings reports, demonstrating its strong position in Ontario’s energy infrastructure. In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023, Hydro One maintained stable earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30, with annual basic EPS growth of 3.4%. This was driven by increased demand and higher transmission rates. However, higher financing costs and regulatory adjustments moderated the impact. The company’s continued investment in strategic partnerships and energy infrastructure projects underscores its long-term growth potential.

In Q1 and Q2 2024, Hydro One built on its momentum, reporting EPS increases to $0.49 in both quarters. The boost in revenues, which were $92 million higher in Q1 and $174 million higher in Q2 compared to the previous year, was largely due to approved transmission and distribution rate increases. Hydro One’s capital investments of $673 million in Q1 and $818 million in Q2 reflect its ongoing commitment to modernizing Ontario’s energy grid. With rising demand and solid execution on infrastructure projects, Hydro One continues to position itself as a strong performer in the energy sector.

Bottom line

Hydro One is proving to be a powerhouse in Ontario’s energy sector, consistently delivering solid earnings and investing heavily in modernizing the grid. With growing revenues, stable dividends, and a commitment to strategic partnerships and infrastructure upgrades, it’s positioning itself as a reliable long-term player for investors looking for steady growth and passive income.

Now, let’s say investors put their $7,000 Tax-Free Savings Account contribution limit toward Hydro One stock. With an 8.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since 2015, here is what you could earn in passive income from dividends and returns.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY PORTFOLIO TOTAL H – now $46.40 151 $1.26 $190.26 quarterly $7,000 H – 8.5% $50.34 151 $1.26 $190.26 quarterly $7,601.94

That’s right; you can earn $601.94 in returns and $190.26 in dividends. That would total $792.20 in annual passive income!