Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Stable Stock Can Create $792.20 in Annual Passive Income

1 Stable Stock Can Create $792.20 in Annual Passive Income

Are you looking for some long-term passive income? This is one stable, safe stock that could bring that in for life.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in dividend-paying stocks on the TSX can be a game-changer for passive income. For example, many top stocks on the TSX yield dividends of over 5%, and if you reinvest those dividends consistently, your investment could grow exponentially over time. Even potentially doubling in less than 15 years. That’s the power of passive income through smart investing! But where do you start? Today, let’s go over one stellar option.

Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX:H) is a solid choice for long-term passive income. That’s due to its consistent dividend payouts and stability as a regulated utility provider. With a steady demand for electricity across Ontario, Hydro One enjoys a reliable revenue stream. This translates to predictable cash flow and regular dividends. Currently offering a dividend yield of around 4% at writing, it’s a great option for investors looking for dependable income over the years.

Plus, Hydro One has a strong track record of growing its dividends over time, making it an even more appealing investment for those seeking income growth. As the company continues to invest in infrastructure upgrades and expansion, it’s well-positioned to generate sustainable earnings, thus giving investors both peace of mind and the potential for long-term returns. With its stable business model and commitment to delivering value to shareholders, Hydro One could be a great addition to any passive income-focused portfolio.

Stability from management

Hydro One’s management team is known for its focus on stability and long-term growth. This is essential for a utility company with such a large footprint in Ontario. Under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer David Lebeter, the team is dedicated to modernizing the grid and improving service reliability across the province. With decades of experience in the energy sector, Lebeter has helped guide Hydro One through significant infrastructure investments. All while maintaining strong financial health. This level of expertise ensures the company continues to grow while managing operational challenges effectively.

The rest of the management team shares a similar focus on strategic initiatives, cost management, and sustainability. Thus making Hydro One a well-governed company. Its commitment to enhancing the electrical infrastructure, promoting green energy, and maintaining stable financial performance is crucial for delivering consistent returns to shareholders. This alignment between operational efficiency and long-term goals makes Hydro One’s leadership a key factor in the stock’s strength as a reliable passive-income investment.

Value remains

Hydro One has shown steady momentum over the last three earnings reports, demonstrating its strong position in Ontario’s energy infrastructure. In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023, Hydro One maintained stable earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30, with annual basic EPS growth of 3.4%. This was driven by increased demand and higher transmission rates. However, higher financing costs and regulatory adjustments moderated the impact. The company’s continued investment in strategic partnerships and energy infrastructure projects underscores its long-term growth potential.

In Q1 and Q2 2024, Hydro One built on its momentum, reporting EPS increases to $0.49 in both quarters. The boost in revenues, which were $92 million higher in Q1 and $174 million higher in Q2 compared to the previous year, was largely due to approved transmission and distribution rate increases. Hydro One’s capital investments of $673 million in Q1 and $818 million in Q2 reflect its ongoing commitment to modernizing Ontario’s energy grid. With rising demand and solid execution on infrastructure projects, Hydro One continues to position itself as a strong performer in the energy sector.

Bottom line

Hydro One is proving to be a powerhouse in Ontario’s energy sector, consistently delivering solid earnings and investing heavily in modernizing the grid. With growing revenues, stable dividends, and a commitment to strategic partnerships and infrastructure upgrades, it’s positioning itself as a reliable long-term player for investors looking for steady growth and passive income.

Now, let’s say investors put their $7,000 Tax-Free Savings Account contribution limit toward Hydro One stock. With an 8.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since 2015, here is what you could earn in passive income from dividends and returns.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
H – now$46.40151$1.26$190.26quarterly$7,000
H – 8.5%$50.34151$1.26$190.26quarterly$7,601.94

That’s right; you can earn $601.94 in returns and $190.26 in dividends. That would total $792.20 in annual passive income!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

The tops of soda cans
Dividend Stocks

Stock-Split Watch: Is Coca-Cola Next?

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's why I think this consumer staple dividend king is now overdue for a stock split.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

8.9% Dividend Yield? I’m Buying This TSX Passive-Income Stock in Bulk!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for passive income that lasts? Consider this stock with a high dividend yield and a supported payout…

Read more »

eat food
Dividend Stocks

Top TSX Food Stocks: What to Watch in September

| Adam Othman

Even though food stocks should theoretically be just as secure as other stocks of necessary/critical businesses like utilities, that’s typically…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy if They Dip a Bit

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of great dividend stocks I'd buy more of right now. Here's a look at two you should…

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Dividend Stocks

Best Stocks to Buy in September: TSX Real Estate Sector

| Robin Brown

With interest rates quickly dipping, REITs are on the rise. Here are two to top REITs to look at adding…

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Canadian Dividend Stocks for Every Investor

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These stocks are perfect for investors looking for security and steady returns over time.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

The Best TSX Stock for Canadians to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) stock looks like a great deal after recently getting pummelled.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Must-Haves: 2 Canadian Stocks to Secure Your Savings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to secure stocks for your RRSP, keep the guess work out of it and consider these two…

Read more »